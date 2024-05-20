How to get Dot’s Quaxly in Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet

Dot’s Quaxly is making a splash in the Pokémon Horizons anime, and now you can add the cute little duck to your team in the Gen IX games.

Quaxly is one of the three Paldean Starters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet alongside Sprigatito and Fuecoco. The Water Starter may be small but it does its best, eventually evolving into Quaxwell and the dancing Quaquaval. If you didn’t pick Quaxly as your first partner Pokémon to accompany you around the Paldea region like Dot, good news: You can claim a free one via Mystery Gift for a limited time. It’s even based on the one Dot uses in the anime.

Here’s everything you need to know to get Dot’s Quaxly in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to receive the Dot’s Quaxly Mystery Gift in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Perfect opportunity to obtain Quaxly without picking it at the beginning of the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Obtaining Dot’s Quaxly is very simple by inputting a special code in the Mystery Gift section in Scarlet and Violet. Follow these steps to claim your free Quaxly:

Connect to the internet.

Head to the Mystery Gift section of the Poké Portal.

Select “Get with Code/Password”

Input the code “ D0T1STPARTNER ”

” From there, a free Quaxly will be sent to you. You can find it in your party or boxes.

This Quaxly isn’t very strong at level five, with only Pound and Water Gun in its moveset, but it does come with two neat ribbons: the Classic Ribbon and Partner Ribbon to show its special bond with Dot. Assign one of those ribbons to Quaxly to give it a more unique entrance in battle. It’s up to you whether you want to evolve this special event ‘mon into a stronger partner or leave it as a Quaxly to match Dot’s in the anime.

How long does the Dot’s Quaxly distribution last in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Mystery Gift distribution for Dot’s Quaxly will last until Nov. 30 at 5:59pm CT. This gives you around six months to redeem the code for your free Quaxly. While you’re at it, you may also claim any other available Mystery Gift such as Liko’s Sprigatito, which is also inspired by the Pokémon Horizons anime. Whether you need these Paldean Starters to fill out your Pokédex or you just want to collect all the special distributions, make sure to redeem the Mystery Gift codes before they expire.

