How to get Mental Herb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Mental Herb may not be the most well-known held item in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but it’s a very useful one. It helps a Pokémon stay focused if it gets distracted by certain things in battle. Plus, it’s easy to find and you can get it quite early.

Where to find Mental Herb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To get to the shop, head to the Pokémon Center by the Asado Desert in Cascarrafa. From there, look for the elevator on the left side of the city, close to where the battle arena is located.

The Delibird Presents store in Cascarrafa. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

What does Mental Herb do in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Mental Herb is a held item a Pokémon can carry that stops it from being infatuated, which means it won’t get distracted by another Pokémon’s charm. It also helps the Pokémon free itself from other tricky moves like Taunt, Encore, or Torment. It disappears once it’s used.

How much does Mental Herb sell for in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

If you want to sell the Mental Herb, you can do so at any store. You’ll receive 2,500 PokéDollars, which isn’t ideal since it costs four times more than that, so you’re better off using it.

It’s unique compared to other held items like the Shell Bell and Soothe Bell because rather than being a long-term power-up, it’s a set-and-forget defensive item that can only be used once. But it can single-handedly turn the tide of a battle when used, so it’s an excellent one to have.