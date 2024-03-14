How to get Legendary Pokemon in Pokémon Go

Let’s face it, some of the most popular Pokémon in the franchise are Legendary Pokémon and that can be extremely frustrating. Even in Pokémon Go catching Legendary Pokémon is substantially more difficult than their regular counterparts.

That doesn’t mean it can’t be done. There are several ways in which you can encounter these incredibly powerful Pokémon, though you may have forgotten some. Legendary Pokémon have been appearing in Go since 2017, and now in 2024, there’s a ton to collect.

To help get you in the loop and ready to catch your favorites we’ve compiled a list of all the Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go and exactly how they will appear when they return to the game.

All Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go and how to get them

Mewtwo is a menace and must be stopped. Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go has almost all of the Legendary Pokémon from the franchise available to catch already, but they won’t be available to add to your collection unless they are featured in Raid Battles or Event Research.

Legendary Pokémon arrive as the Five-Star Raid battles enemies for Pokémon Go events, however, there are several other ways that you’ve been able to encounter them over the years. These include Special Research tied to events, using unique items, and you guessed it, more raid battles.

While you won’t be able to force an encounter with any Legendary Pokémon, here is a look at the fashion in which they can appear.

Name Method Articuno Five-Star Raids Zapdos Five-Star Raids Moltres Five-Star Raids Galarian Articuno Daily Adventure Incense Galarian Zapdos Daily Adventure Incense Galarian Moltres Daily Adventure Incense Mewtwo Five-Star Raids Raikou Five-Star Raids Entei Five-Star Raids Suicune Five-Star Raids Lugia Five-Star Raids Ho-Oh Five-Star Raids Regirock Five-Star Raids Regice Five-Star Raids Registeel Five-Star Raids Kyogre Five-Star Raids Primal Kyogre Primal Raids Groudon Five-Star Raids Primal Groudon Primal Raids Rayquaza Five-Star Raids Mega Rayquaza Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global Six-Star Raids Latias Research/ Five-Star Raids Latios Research/ Five-Star Raids Mega Latias Six-Star Raids Mega Latios Six-Star Raids Deoxys Five-Star Raids Uxie Five-Star Raids Mesprit Five-Star Raids Azelf Five-Star Raids Dialga Five-Star Raids Palkia Five-Star Raids Origin Forme Dialga Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Five-Star Raids Origin Forme Palkia Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Five-Star Raids Heatran Five-Star Raids Regigigas Special Research Giratina Five-Star Raids Cresselia Five-Star Raids Darkrai Five-Star Raids Cobalion Five-Star Raids Terrakion Five-Star Raids Virizion Five-Star Raids Tornadus Five-Star Raids Thundurus Five-Star Raids Landorus Five-Star Raids Reshiram Five-Star Raids Zekrom Five-Star Raids Kyurem Five-Star Raids Genesect Special Research Xerneas Five-Star Raids Yveltal Five-Star Raids Tapu Koko Five-Star Raids Tapu Lele Five-Star Raids Tapu Bulu Five-Star Raids Tapu Fini Five-Star Raids Nihilego Five-Star Raids Pheromosa Go Fest Berlin Five-Star Raids Buzzwole Go Fest Seattle Five-Star Raids Xurkitree Go Fest Sapporo Five-Star Raids Celesteela Five-Star Raids Kartana Five-Star Raids Guzzlord Five-Star Raids Zacian Five-Star Raids Zamazenta Five-Star Raids Regieleki Elite Raids Regidrago Elite Raids Enamorus Elite Raids

These are all of the Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go right now. If you’re after any specific one then now you know exactly how they will appear next time they’re featured.