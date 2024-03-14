How to get Legendary Pokemon in Pokémon Go

Let’s face it, some of the most popular Pokémon in the franchise are Legendary Pokémon and that can be extremely frustrating. Even in Pokémon Go catching Legendary Pokémon is substantially more difficult than their regular counterparts.
That doesn’t mean it can’t be done. There are several ways in which you can encounter these incredibly powerful Pokémon, though you may have forgotten some. Legendary Pokémon have been appearing in Go since 2017, and now in 2024, there’s a ton to collect.
To help get you in the loop and ready to catch your favorites we’ve compiled a list of all the Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go and exactly how they will appear when they return to the game.
All Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go and how to get them
Pokémon Go has almost all of the Legendary Pokémon from the franchise available to catch already, but they won’t be available to add to your collection unless they are featured in Raid Battles or Event Research.
Legendary Pokémon arrive as the Five-Star Raid battles enemies for Pokémon Go events, however, there are several other ways that you’ve been able to encounter them over the years. These include Special Research tied to events, using unique items, and you guessed it, more raid battles.
While you won’t be able to force an encounter with any Legendary Pokémon, here is a look at the fashion in which they can appear.
|Name
|Method
|Articuno
|Five-Star Raids
|Zapdos
|Five-Star Raids
|Moltres
|Five-Star Raids
|Galarian Articuno
|Daily Adventure Incense
|Galarian Zapdos
|Daily Adventure Incense
|Galarian Moltres
|Daily Adventure Incense
|Mewtwo
|Five-Star Raids
|Raikou
|Five-Star Raids
|Entei
|Five-Star Raids
|Suicune
|Five-Star Raids
|Lugia
|Five-Star Raids
|Ho-Oh
|Five-Star Raids
|Regirock
|Five-Star Raids
|Regice
|Five-Star Raids
|Registeel
|Five-Star Raids
|Kyogre
|Five-Star Raids
|Primal Kyogre
|Primal Raids
|Groudon
|Five-Star Raids
|Primal Groudon
|Primal Raids
|Rayquaza
|Five-Star Raids
|Mega Rayquaza
|Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global Six-Star Raids
|Latias
|Research/ Five-Star Raids
|Latios
|Research/ Five-Star Raids
|Mega Latias
|Six-Star Raids
|Mega Latios
|Six-Star Raids
|Deoxys
|Five-Star Raids
|Uxie
|Five-Star Raids
|Mesprit
|Five-Star Raids
|Azelf
|Five-Star Raids
|Dialga
|Five-Star Raids
|Palkia
|Five-Star Raids
|Origin Forme Dialga
|Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Five-Star Raids
|Origin Forme Palkia
|Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Five-Star Raids
|Heatran
|Five-Star Raids
|Regigigas
|Special Research
|Giratina
|Five-Star Raids
|Cresselia
|Five-Star Raids
|Darkrai
|Five-Star Raids
|Cobalion
|Five-Star Raids
|Terrakion
|Five-Star Raids
|Virizion
|Five-Star Raids
|Tornadus
|Five-Star Raids
|Thundurus
|Five-Star Raids
|Landorus
|Five-Star Raids
|Reshiram
|Five-Star Raids
|Zekrom
|Five-Star Raids
|Kyurem
|Five-Star Raids
|Genesect
|Special Research
|Xerneas
|Five-Star Raids
|Yveltal
|Five-Star Raids
|Tapu Koko
|Five-Star Raids
|Tapu Lele
|Five-Star Raids
|Tapu Bulu
|Five-Star Raids
|Tapu Fini
|Five-Star Raids
|Nihilego
|Five-Star Raids
|Pheromosa
|Go Fest Berlin Five-Star Raids
|Buzzwole
|Go Fest Seattle Five-Star Raids
|Xurkitree
|Go Fest Sapporo Five-Star Raids
|Celesteela
|Five-Star Raids
|Kartana
|Five-Star Raids
|Guzzlord
|Five-Star Raids
|Zacian
|Five-Star Raids
|Zamazenta
|Five-Star Raids
|Regieleki
|Elite Raids
|Regidrago
|Elite Raids
|Enamorus
|Elite Raids
These are all of the Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go right now. If you’re after any specific one then now you know exactly how they will appear next time they’re featured.