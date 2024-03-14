Category:
How to get Legendary Pokemon in Pokémon Go

You'll need to fight for them.
Mar 13, 2024
Let’s face it, some of the most popular Pokémon in the franchise are Legendary Pokémon and that can be extremely frustrating. Even in Pokémon Go catching Legendary Pokémon is substantially more difficult than their regular counterparts.

That doesn’t mean it can’t be done. There are several ways in which you can encounter these incredibly powerful Pokémon, though you may have forgotten some. Legendary Pokémon have been appearing in Go since 2017, and now in 2024, there’s a ton to collect.

To help get you in the loop and ready to catch your favorites we’ve compiled a list of all the Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go and exactly how they will appear when they return to the game.

All Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go and how to get them

Pokémon Go has almost all of the Legendary Pokémon from the franchise available to catch already, but they won’t be available to add to your collection unless they are featured in Raid Battles or Event Research.

Legendary Pokémon arrive as the Five-Star Raid battles enemies for Pokémon Go events, however, there are several other ways that you’ve been able to encounter them over the years. These include Special Research tied to events, using unique items, and you guessed it, more raid battles.

While you won’t be able to force an encounter with any Legendary Pokémon, here is a look at the fashion in which they can appear.

NameMethod
ArticunoFive-Star Raids
ZapdosFive-Star Raids
MoltresFive-Star Raids
Galarian ArticunoDaily Adventure Incense
Galarian ZapdosDaily Adventure Incense
Galarian MoltresDaily Adventure Incense
MewtwoFive-Star Raids
RaikouFive-Star Raids
EnteiFive-Star Raids
Suicune Five-Star Raids
LugiaFive-Star Raids
Ho-OhFive-Star Raids
RegirockFive-Star Raids
RegiceFive-Star Raids
RegisteelFive-Star Raids
KyogreFive-Star Raids
Primal KyogrePrimal Raids
GroudonFive-Star Raids
Primal GroudonPrimal Raids
RayquazaFive-Star Raids
Mega RayquazaPokémon Go Fest 2023: Global Six-Star Raids
LatiasResearch/ Five-Star Raids
LatiosResearch/ Five-Star Raids
Mega LatiasSix-Star Raids
Mega LatiosSix-Star Raids
DeoxysFive-Star Raids
UxieFive-Star Raids
MespritFive-Star Raids
AzelfFive-Star Raids
DialgaFive-Star Raids
PalkiaFive-Star Raids
Origin Forme DialgaPokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Five-Star Raids
Origin Forme PalkiaPokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Five-Star Raids
HeatranFive-Star Raids
RegigigasSpecial Research
GiratinaFive-Star Raids
CresseliaFive-Star Raids
DarkraiFive-Star Raids
CobalionFive-Star Raids
TerrakionFive-Star Raids
VirizionFive-Star Raids
TornadusFive-Star Raids
ThundurusFive-Star Raids
LandorusFive-Star Raids
ReshiramFive-Star Raids
ZekromFive-Star Raids
KyuremFive-Star Raids
GenesectSpecial Research
XerneasFive-Star Raids
YveltalFive-Star Raids
Tapu KokoFive-Star Raids
Tapu LeleFive-Star Raids
Tapu BuluFive-Star Raids
Tapu FiniFive-Star Raids
NihilegoFive-Star Raids
PheromosaGo Fest Berlin Five-Star Raids
BuzzwoleGo Fest Seattle Five-Star Raids
XurkitreeGo Fest Sapporo Five-Star Raids
CelesteelaFive-Star Raids
KartanaFive-Star Raids
GuzzlordFive-Star Raids
ZacianFive-Star Raids
ZamazentaFive-Star Raids
RegielekiElite Raids
RegidragoElite Raids
EnamorusElite Raids

These are all of the Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go right now. If you’re after any specific one then now you know exactly how they will appear next time they’re featured.

