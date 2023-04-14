The Paldea region, where all of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet take place, is home to more than 400 species of Pokémon, many of which call the region their home while others were discovered elsewhere.

Whether it be in the grass, skies, water, or new Tera Raid Battles, players are able to encounter creatures throughout all of the Paldea region’s open landscape.

But a handful of returning Pokémon are more elusive and not readily available to players outside of specific circumstances. Among these are the fire starters from Pokémon Gold and Silver—Cyndaquil, Quilava, and Typhlosion—who are not native to the Paldea region, but players can get their hands on during certain time periods.

Here’s how to get Cyndaquil and its evolved forms, Quilava and Typhlosion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Cyndaquil, Quilava, and Typhlosion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

From April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23, a Typhlosion with the Mightiest Mark will appear in a special seven-star Tera Raid Battle event with a Ghost Tera Type, marking the first time Typhlosion has been available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Only one of these special Typhlosion can be captured per save file, though players can continue to battle and defeat it to earn more rewards.

With this Typhlosion in their possession, players can take it to a Picnic with an eligible breeding partner to produce Eggs containing the first Pokémon in this evolution line, Cyndaquil. It will then evolve into Quilava at level 14 and then Typhlosion once Quilava reaches level 36. As of right now, this is the only way to obtain Cyndaquil and Quilava in the Paldea region.

However, when Pokémon HOME connectivity launches this year, players will be able to bring their Cyndaquil, Quilava, or Typhlosion from nearly any other title into Scarlet and Violet. There is not yet a time frame for when players will be able to do this, though an update is expected this year to allow for transferring Pokémon.

This will also be the only way players will be able to obtain Typhlosion’s Hisuian form, which first appeared in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, in the Paldea region. Cyndaquil and Quilava cannot evolve into Hisuian Typhlosion normally in Scarlet and Violet, so players will have to transfer this Pokémon directly in order to be able to use them.