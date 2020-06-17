How to get and use Armorite Ore in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion has added a lot of new content for players to shift through if they want to get the most out of the game, including a new item called Armorite Ore.

Armorite Ore is an important item treated as a rarity on the Isle of Armor. It can be exchanged with many NPCs for other items, special tasks, or teaching your Pokémon new moves.

Your first time interacting with Armorite Ore will most likely be after you complete the first trial at the Master Dojo. It can also be found randomly on the ground throughout the Isle of Armor’s Wild Area, but it’s rarer than most of the other minerals you’ll pick up.

By progressing through the story, you’ll automatically be given five Armorite Ore that you can immediately use to learn new moves from the dojo’s Move Tutor. All of the moves he offers to teach were added in the Isle of Armor expansion and have never been seen in a Pokémon game before.

If you don’t feel like using Armorite Ore to teach some new moves to your team, you can also exchange them with Digging Ma and Pa, who will dig up Watts or gamble on trying to dig up more Ore, respectively. Pa will always remain in the same spot, while Ma travels around the Wild Area.

You can collect more Armorite Ore by completing Max Raid Battles, finding it around the Wild Area, or gambling on Digging Ma’s shovel not breaking. There will also be a chance to earn more Ore in the Zeraora Raid Battle event that will last from now until June 28.