How to get and farm the Aguav Berry in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Berries can be fickle, but you need them for Munchlax.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus received a new, free update that is already live for all players and with it, Game Freak added a few new mechanics that play into each other.

Legends: Arceus Daybreak is a mostly minor gameplay update that specifically adds post-game content, such as a handful of new challenges, quests, and Massive Mass Outbreaks. And, to coincide with the inclusion of Massive Mass Outbreaks as a new encounter mechanic, the Aguav Berry has also been added.

Aguav Berries are special berries that will help players navigate the wild nature of so many Mass Outbreaks happening all within the same area. They can also be used to heal a Pokémon by half its max HP or as a lure, though that should be the least of your concerns when it comes to these items.

Once you head to an area that has an ongoing Massive Mass Outbreak, Mai and her Munchlax will spawn near the Base Camps. By feeding Munchlax five Aguav Berries, players can reveal the species featured in all of the outbreaks on their map, including any Special or Berry Outbreaks.

This method will let you easily decide which Mass Outbreaks to prioritize and if there are any special ones you want to check out within the limited time you have to do so, as Massive Mass Outbreaks are timed events and will dissipate after a set amount of time passes. Thus, making Aguav Berries even more valuable.

Unlike the majority of Berries featured in Legends: Arceus, there are only two documented ways to collect Aguav Berries. Here are some tips for building up your stockpile before heading out to investigate those Massive Mass Outbreaks.

How to farm Aguav Berries

With the Legends: Arceus Daybreak update, Game Freak also added several new features for players to enjoy in Jubilife Village, mostly involving the characters you encounter throughout the game’s story. However, Aguav Berries do get a special inclusion in town now.

When talking to the farmhand about planting some crops, a new option called Special Berry Harvest is now selectable. This will specifically let you grow Aguav Berries while out on expeditions, giving you an easy way to collect a steady supply of the useful crop, though it will also yield Figy, Wiki, Iapap, and Mago Berries.

A Special Berry Harvest will cost 10,000 PokéDollars.

Berry Outbreaks

The other reliable method for farming Aguav Berries is actively participating in Massive Mass Outbreaks, as there is a specific kind called Berry Outbreaks that can appear.

These Berry Outbreaks, which are marked by a small Berry appearing next to a Pokémon’s outbreak icon on your map, will give players a chance to collect more Aguav Berries by clearing that specific outbreak.

Image via The Pokemon Company

The number of Aguav Berries per outbreak will vary, but you can use this as an easy way to farm them if you are low on money to plant a Special Berry Harvest.