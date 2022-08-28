How to get Aeos Gems in Pokemon UNITE

Premium currencies in video games are purchased with real money, and in Pokémon UNITE this premium currency is known as Aeos Gems. These gems can be used for various purposes, including purchasing unique cosmetics and the battle pass. Items like Unite License, Holowear, Fashion cosmetics, and more can be purchased with Aeos Gems. Visit the Shop section to check out all the items which can be purchased with Aeos Gems in Pokémon UNITE.

While Pokémon UNITE is a free-to-play game, there are several options to complete microtransactions and acquire Aeos Gems. Players looking to purchase the battle pass, or different Pokémon Licenses choose from the Aeos Gem bundle options. If you are looking to purchase Aeos Gems in Pokémon UNITE, we have you covered.

Here’s to purchase get Aeos Gems in Pokémon UNITE

How to buy Aeos Gems in Pokémon UNITE

To buy Aeos Gems, visit the Purchase Aeos Gems tab. You can tap on the plus icon next to the Aeos Gems counter on the top right-hand corner of the screen. Once you have entered the purchase menu, select from the bundle options listed below:

60 Aeos Gems : $0.99 (+120 Aeos Gems on first purchase)

: $0.99 (+120 Aeos Gems on first purchase) 245 Aeos Gems : $3.99 (+245 Aeos Gems on first purchase)

: $3.99 (+245 Aeos Gems on first purchase) 490 Aeos Gems : $7.99 (+490 Aeos Gems on first purchase)

: $7.99 (+490 Aeos Gems on first purchase) 1,220 Aeos Gems : $19.99 (1,220 Aeos Gems on first purchase)

: $19.99 (1,220 Aeos Gems on first purchase) 2,450 Aeos Gems : $39.99 (+290 Aeos Gems on purchase)

: $39.99 (+290 Aeos Gems on purchase) 3,050 Aeos Gems : $49.99 (+450 Aeos Gems on purchase)

: $49.99 (+450 Aeos Gems on purchase) 6,000 Aeos Gems: $99.99 (+1,100 Aeos Gems on purchase)

Some of the Aeos Gem bundles gift players with bonus currency on the first purchase. You can also find regular bonuses on purchasing the more expensive Aeos Gem bundles in Pokémon UNITE. Depending on your age, the game may limit the amount of money that can be spent on purchases. You can check the Transaction History by tapping the page icon on the top left-hand corner in the Purchase tab.

If you are looking to buy multiple cosmetic sets, or various Pokémon UNITE Licenses at the same time, then we recommend purchasing the bigger bundles to get a hefty bonus. Players can also purchase the UNITE Club Membership to get a daily gift of 40 Aeos Gems. UNITE Club Membership includes several other items like new Fashion items, trial Holowear, a special portrait frame and chat bubble, and various other rewards. Keep in mind that Aeos Gems purchased from the mobile version of Pokémon UNITE can only be used in that respective device version.