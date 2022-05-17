All Pokemon UNITE Club membership benefits, exclusive content, features explained

There are several little rules you need to know before buying.

Pokémon UNITE has officially launched its UNITE Club membership, giving players access to a monthly subscription service that includes exclusive items, discounts, trials, and free Aeos Gems every day.

This is the next stage of monetization for UNITE from The Pokémon Company, as it will offer member-only content like Holowear of the Month, exclusive quick chat options, and more at a $9.99 monthly price point.

Players have rightly been skeptical of the UNITE Club as the team behind monetizing UNITE don’t have the best track record when it comes to fairly pricing items in the game. However, for players who log into the game frequently, the 40 free Aeos Gems per day does stack up and will give players the equivalent of around $19.99 if you were to purchase the Gems from the shop.

Image via TiMi Studio

Whether or not you have hesitations about the service, you should know that the UNITE Club has several very specific rules that complicate it for potential members and cross-platform users. So with that in mind, here is everything you need to know about this new subscription service.

Everything you need to know about Pokémon UNITE’s UNITE Club membership

Rewards and benefits for subscribing

First-time membership bonus: Hoopa Fashion Set

Holowear of the Month Redeemable once per month when your subscription renews

Trial Unite Licenses Two per week

Trial Holowear Two per week

Member-only Avatar portrait frames and chat speech bubbles

10 percent discount for new Fashion items for seven days after release Discounts can’t be stacked with other discounts

40 Aeos Gems per day

At a glance, this seems very straightforward, but there are limitations that make things much more complicated.

Players will only be able to claim their daily Aeos Gems and other membership benefits on the platform they become a member on. Meaning if you subscribe on Nintendo Switch or mobile, you can only redeem your rewards on Switch or mobile respectively.

Additionally, some rewards like the redeemed Aeos Gems and items like Trial Holowear can only be accessed on the version you redeem them on too. This does not apply to normal Holowear or other items you can get via the subscription.

Here are the update times when each piece of exclusive content will refresh:

Additional Trial Unite Licenses: added every Monday

Additional Trial Holowear: added every Monday

Holowear of the Month: refreshes on the first day of each month

Two important things to note here, you will not get to choose which Trial Unite Licenses or Holowear you gain access to, it will be completely randomized and provided to every player at the same time. However, if an item you receive is a duplicate for something you already own, it can be converted into something else.

You can also only redeem your Holowear of the Month at the time your UNITE Club membership renews for the new month, so if you sign up on May 16, the day the service first launched, you will have to wait until June 16 to redeem your next benefit.

How to cancel the Pokemon UNITE Membership

Just like with most subscription services, players in most regions will have their UNITE Club memberships automatically renewed each month at the $9.99 price point. If you don’t want to renew your subscription for any reason, you will need to cancel it from the “Account Settings” menu on the platform you originally subscribed on.