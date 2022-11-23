How to get a Rockruff with Own Tempo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you’re on a quest to find and catch Rockruff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with the intention of evolving it into Dusk Form Lycanroc, it’s important to know catching one that has learned Own Tempo is required to make that happen.

There’s nothing inherently special about the ability itself. Own Tempo was introduced in Generation III, and it prevents a Pokémon from becoming confused and intimidated in battle.

Still, it is one of two prerequisites that need to be fulfilled in order for evolution to happen. Without it, you’ll get the less sought-after Midday Form Lycanroc or Midnight Form Lycanroc, depending on what time it is when Rockruff hits level 25.

Where to find a Rockruff with Own Tempo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It’s pretty rare to find a Rockruff that has learned Own Tempo in the wild, but that’s the only way to do it.

The best place to find it is in East Province (Area Three). Rockruff’s roam the terrain in large numbers. You’ll have to sift through one encounter to another, but eventually, one with Own Tempo will show up.

The likelihood of finding one seems to increase during the eventing—particularly between 7pm and 7:59pm local time, which makes sense since that’s also the window it will evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc.

Image via The Pokémon Company

If you have the time and patience required to find one, it will be worth your time. Dusk Form Lycanroc is widely considered to be the most unique-looking form of the bunch. It’s quite strong, too, because it has a passive ability, Tough Claws, that boosts contact move power by 30 percent.