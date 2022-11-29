Best Pokémon for catching Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you want to be the very best, like no one ever was, you’ll have to do more than finish the three main storylines—Path of Legends, Victory Road, and Starfall Street—in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You’ll also have to catch them all, and by that, we mean complete the regional Pokédex in Paldea. There are 400 Pokémon, and some are harder to find than others. To make the process easier, it’s important to have a Pokémon in your party who is good at catching others, whether it’s by weakening them without killing them or inflicting status conditions.

Here are five of the best ones to consider in your Poké-hunts.

What are the best Pokémon to catch others in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Amoongus

The little mushroom Pokémon is an excellent choice for catching others because it learns Spore, which is the most accurate and reliable move to put other Pokemon to sleep. It also has the Regenerator ability, which restores a third of its HP when you swap it for another one.

You can find it at the northwesternmost point of the map, above Casseroya Lake.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Breloom

Breloom is another fantastic choice for the same reason above. You’ll need to catch a Shroomish first and evolve it to Breloom at Level 23, though, since Shroomish is the one who learns Spore. You can find it in South Province (Area Five).

Breloom can also learn False Swipe, a move that makes any fatal blow leave a Pokémon on one HP instead. The combination of that and Spore makes it a perfect fit for the role.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Gallade

Gallade, which evolves from male Ralts using a Dawn Stone, also has some moves that make catching Pokémon a lot easier.

It can learn Hypnosis and Thunder Wave, which can put them to sleep or paralyze them, as well as False Swipe, making it a jack of all trades.

You can find it in North Province (Area Two) in Scarlet and Violet.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Persian

Persian is very easy to catch. You can find it outside Medali, and it learns Thunder Wave and False Swipe—which, for the same reasons mentioned above, make catching Pokémon a breeze.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Scyther

Last but not least, consider using Scyther. The Generation I Pokémon doesn’t have any status-inflicting moves—at least, not inherently, but it packs a punch with False Swipe and can get them down to one HP in an instant.

You can find it at the northwesternmost point of the map, at Casseroya Lake.

Image via The Pokémon Company

So, there you have it! Five of the best Pokémon that will help you catch others and, in turn, make completing the Pokédex a lot easier.

And the best part is, they’re all relatively easy to stumble upon if you don’t have them already. Just make sure they’ve learned (or will learn) the moves that are suited to the task at hand.