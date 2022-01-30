How to evolve Togepi into Togetic in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Togepi, the cute egg Pokémon, can be found pretty early on in Pokémon Legends: Arceus if you look long enough, but it’s not the easiest to find. If you’re going for a living Pokédex, it can be difficult to find three of them.

The tiny Pokémon can be found in the Crimson Mirelands in the same area where Petilil spawns, in Cottonridge Prairie. You’ll know you’ve arrived when you see a flat area with pink flowers you can crouch in to stay hidden from the Pokémon in the area.

Togepi is a rare spawn at this location, which is mostly filled with Petalil and Pachirisu. If you get there and there are no Togepi, you can exit the map and re-enter it in order to have another chance at a Togepi spawn.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

In order to evolve Togepi, you’ll need to max out your friendship level with it. This can be done by using it in battle and not letting it faint, collecting materials with it, or feeding it Exp. Candies. When it’s ready to evolve, it will tell you, and the Pokéball next to it will blink.

If you’re not sure how close you are to a max level friendship, you can always use the Friendship Checker by the pastures in Jubilife Village.