How to evolve Sunkern into Sunflora in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the latest RPG adventure from Game Freak that lets players loose in a magical open world. This new generation of Pokémon also brings back some classic favorites like the cute seedling Sunkern and its evolutions.

With the small seedling not being much in its base form, many players are likely eager to get the more powerful version.

If you want to evolve your Sunkern, you’ll need to give it something that makes sense for a Pokémon seedling. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to evolve a Sunkern into a Sunflora in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Sunkern into Sunflora in Scarlet and Violet

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

To evolve a Sunkern into a Sunflora, you’ll need to find a Sun Stone and use it on the Pokémon. This will change it to a new form, raising the stats along with it. But, you’ll first need to find the Sun Stone in Paldea before you can get a Sunflora.

You’ll find the best chance of a Sun Stone by completing the Artazon Gym Test. When defeating the Sunflora during the quest, you’ll get some Sun Stones. If that doesn’t work out, you can also look in the Asado Desert region, but the drop rate for them there seems pretty low. This makes it important to hold onto any Sun Stones you get throughout the game.

If you can’t find a Sun Stone, you can also choose to catch a Sunflora through the different Flower Biomes across the map.

With it being the flower pokemon, it makes sense they would find themselves among the other plants. With a 30% chance of spawning, you should find one without too much hassle.

Sunkerns can be found from pretty early on in the game in the same flower biome, with double the spawn rate. That’s all you need to know about how to evolve a Sunkern into a Sunflora in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.