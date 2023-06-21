The many different evolution methods in Pokémon Go often take inspiration from the mainline games, and this is the case with the Gen V Grass types, Petilil and Lilligant.

In mainline games like Gen V’s Black and White, Petilil’s evolution doesn’t follow the traditional way of training it up to a certain level. Instead, it requires a special evolutionary item to evolve into Lilligant—the Sun Stone. In other words, their evolution is dependent on knowing where you can find the valuable item.

Meanwhile, in Pokémon Go, players will find themselves in a similar situation if they want to evolve their Petilil into Lilligant.

How to evolve Petilil into Lilligant in Pokémon Go

Like the mainline games, you will need a Sun Stone to evolve Petilil into Lilligant in Pokémon Go. The hard part is finding a Sun Stone, though, since there’s only a one-percent chance an evolutionary item will drop when spinning PokéStops and Gyms. Sun Stones may also occasionally be obtained as rewards for completing tasks, but don’t count on this always being the case.

Even if you do happen to get your hands on a Sun Stone, you might want to use it on a different Pokémon that requires it for evolution like Cottonee or Sunkern. So you might want to gather a few Sun Stones before committing to the evolution, which could take a while given the low odds of finding them.

In addition to the Sun Stone requirement, you’ll need 50 Petilil Candy, but that’s pretty standard for evolutions in Pokémon Go.

If you want to evolve Petilil into Hisuian Lilligant, you’ll just have to wait.

