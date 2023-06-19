How to get Sun Stones in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is known to have random and weird evolutionary methods such as flipping your mobile device upside down to evolve Inkay into Malamar or waiting until there’s a full moon to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna. But one of the more standard ways to evolve a Pokémon is by using an evolutionary stone such as the Sun Stone.

Aside from the classic Thunder, Fire, Water, and Leaf Stones introduced in the first generation, there are also newer ones like the Sun Stone, which was introduced in Gen II. With the Sun Stone also available in Pokémon Go, players will need to seek them out to evolve certain Pokémon. Read on to learn where to find these stones.

Where do you get Sun Stones in Pokémon Go?

Finding Sun Stones is based on luck outside of events that give them to players as rewards for completing tasks. You can obtain one through spinning PokéStops and Gyms but it is incredibly rare, with around a one-percent chance for a PokéStop or Gym to give you one of any evolution item.

You can also get them through weekly breakthrough rewards. But there’s no guarantee that you will get a Sun Stone, if anything, once you complete the lengthy task.

It’s random for the most part, so prepare to be in for the long haul when it comes to getting this valuable stone.

Which Pokémon evolve with Sun Stones in Pokémon Go?

Thankfully, only a small handful of Pokémon in Pokémon Go require a Sun Stone for evolution.

The following Pokémon evolve with a Sun Stone:

Gloom evolves into Bellossom (with 100 Candy)

Sunkern evolves into Sunflora (with 50 Candy)

Cottonee evolves into Whimsicott (with 50 Candy)

Petilil evolves into Lilligant (with 50 Candy)

Helioptile evolves into Heliolisk (with 50 Candy)

Even though only five different evolutions require a Sun Stone, you’ll want to spin as many PokéStops and Gyms as you can to stock up on them and other evolutionary items. With just a one-percent chance to get one of the evolutionary items, you’ll be spinning a lot of them for Sun Stones.

