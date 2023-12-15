How to evolve Kubfu into Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

As part of The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, nearly every Legendary Pokémon from throughout the series has returned for players to encounter and catch for themselves, including even more recent additions.

Among these is Kubfu, the Wushu Pokémon, who players first befriended in The Isle of Armor DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Yet for some players, this isn’t the first time they’ve seen Kubfu or its evolution, Urshifu, in the Paldea region. Alongside the release of The Teal Mask DLC, both Kubfu and Urshifu were eligible to be brought into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet via Pokémon HOME, though there was no way at the time to encounter them in game. Since then, Urshifu—specifically its Rapid Strike form that possesses the Water/Fighting typing—has been making waves in the competitive VGC scene as a Pokémon to be feared.

Kubfu’s cute appearance often distracts from how powerful it is. Image via The Pokémon Company

Thanks to its ability, Unseen Fist, all of Urshifu’s moves will hit through an opponent using a protection move like Protect or Detect. On top of that, Rapid Strike Urshifu’s signature move Surging Strikes hits an opponent three times, with each resulting in a critical hit. These two factors, combined with Rapid Strike Urshifu’s new capability to Terastallize, has made it an even fiercer foe than it was previously, sporting very few counters that can live to tell the tale.

Yet while Kubfu is now widely available for those that have purchased The Indigo Disk DLC, evolving it into Rapid Strike Urshifu is a different story, as the mechanic introduced in The Isle of Armor is no longer present. Fortunately, the method has been streamlined and should make it rather easy for players to get their hands on this powerful Legendary Pokémon.

How to get Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

When players transfer over a Legendary Pokémon that either has an evolution or changes form in some way, a new NPC will helm a shop at the Porto Marinada auction. It is there that players will be able to bargain for the Scroll of Darkness and Scroll of Waters—both of which are required to evolve Kubfu into either form of Urshifu—and add it to their Key Items pocket.

Rapid Strike Urshifu has become a must-use in competitive play. Image via The Pokémon Company

From there, players simply need to place Kubfu in their party, then head to their bag and select “use” on one of these Scrolls. Doing so with the Scroll of Waters will immediately make Kubfu evolve into Rapid Strike Urshifu, completely bypassing the previous evolution method of needing to complete one of the training towers in the Isle of Armor.

As Rapid Strike Urshifu and Single Strike Urshifu are unique forms of the Legendary Pokémon, they cannot be interchanged in any way. Its status as a Legendary Pokémon means it can also not create Eggs, meaning the only way to obtain another Kubfu and/or the other form of Urshifu is by transferring one from another title, or trading with a friend.