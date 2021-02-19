How to complete the Pewter City Collection Challenge during Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto

Many of these Pokémon are here to rock your world.

The Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto has started around the world and the celebration includes a large number of rewards for players, regardless of whether they purchased the event ticket.

This one-day event celebrating the 25th anniversary of Pokémon features a large focus on everything related to the Kanto region—from its Pokémon to its trainers and even its locations.

New Collection Challenges for all trainers coincide with the hourly shift of Pokémon based on the featured location from the Kanto region, encouraging event participants to explore the changes throughout the day. Each location will be featured twice during the event, with all of the Pokémon returning for a two-hour finale at the end.

Collection Challenges require players to catch every Pokémon listed in the time allotted. Doing so will add a description to their Elite Collector medal.

Every Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region will have their shiny form available through this event, which will incentivize the Collection Challenges even further.

Here’s a look at the Pewter City block of the Collection Challenges, where Pokémon found in and around the home of the Rock-type gym leader Brock will be featured. These Pokémon will be able to be found with increased rates from 10am to 11am, 3pm to 4pm, and 7pm to 9pm local time during the event.

Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto Pewter City Collection Challenge

Catch a Nidoran (Female)

Catch a Nidoran (Male)

Catch a Clefairy

Catch a Paras

Catch a Diglett

Catch a Geodude

Catch a Magnemite

Catch an Onix

Catch a Voltorb

Catch a Rhyhorn

Completion rewards: