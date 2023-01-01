How to complete the New Year’s 2023 Collection Challenge and Field Research in Pokémon Go

Happy New Year’s! Now get ready to complete a new Collection Challenge and some event-exclusive Field Research to celebrate the start of 2023 in Pokémon Go.

The New Year’s 2023 event is fairly small overall, only featuring a few new Pokémon, and they are just costumed versions of Pikachu and Noctowl. Running until Jan. 4, you can encounter Pikachu, Hoothoot, Wurmple, and several other Pokémon with special hats—this even includes all of the Kanto starters with party hats.

Just like the encounter table, both the event-exclusive Field Research and the Collection Challenge for the event are easy to complete if you know what you are looking for. The Collection Challenge specifically is easy to clear since all of the Pokémon involved are the special New Years Hat costumed Pokémon.

If you are planning to get out and celebrate the New Year in Pokémon Go, here is everything you need to know for both the Collection Challenge and the little bit of Field Research added in. Just be sure to finish everything before Jan. 4 when the event concludes.

How to complete the New Year’s 2023 Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Catch a Hoothoot in a New Years Hat

Evolve a Hoothoot in a New Years Hat into Noctowl

Catch a Pikachu in a New Years Hat

Total Rewards: 2,023 Stardust

All New Year’s 2023 event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go