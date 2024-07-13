How to catch Umbreon wearing a night scarf in Pokémon Go

There are several unique and event-themed Pokémon for you to encounter while playing Pokémon Go. One of the more unique ones is Umbreon wearing a night scarf, which only appears during the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 event.

Umbreon wearing a night scarf only appears briefly and only for specific encounters. If you want the best chance to catch this Pokémon, purchase a ticket to the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global event. It appears at multiple points throughout the event, and primarily on the first day. It could be on the second one, but the chances might not be the best.

Where to catch Umbreon wearing a night scarf in Pokémon Go

Umbreon has a chance to appear during Pokémon Go Fest 2024. Image via Niantic

Umbreon wearing a night scarf makes its debut during the first day of Pokémon Go Fest 2024 on July 13. When the event drops, it can appear during the Creeping Dusk and Darkest Night habitat rotations, but only if you have incense on your character and must have purchased the ticket. If you did not purchase the ticket and don’t activate an incense during these rotations, Umbreon won’t appear, and there’s a good chance you can miss it.

Alternatively, Umbreon does spawn in three-star raids. You can find these scattered throughout your local area throughout the Pokémon Go event, offering a different way to come across this Pokémon potentially. You have a better chance of seeing it waiting at a Gym than randomly finding it spawning in the wild while using incense.

The final way to catch Umbreon is by completing specific Field Research tasks. Like the habitat rotations, Umbreon’s Field Research tasks only appear at set times. You might want to wander around to different Poké Stops to earn these or wait for the event-exclusive Field Research tasks to drop in Pokémon Go.

On the second day of the event, July 14, all wild Pokémon can appear from 10am to 6pm in your local timezone. If you use incense during this time, there’s a chance Umbreon wearing a night scarf could appear, but because you get all Pokémon at once, you might miss it. The first day offers the best specific chance.

We can confirm there is a slim chance you might encounter a Shiny Umbreon wearing this distinct outfit, but it’s rare. After the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 event ends, Umbreon wearing a night scarf disappears, and it could reappear in future events.

