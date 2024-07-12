Image Credit: Bethesda
Pokémon GO's Pokéstop on a blurry background
Image by Dot Esports
All Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global Field Research tasks and rewards

Earn these exclusive Field Research tasks during the major global event.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 03:08 pm

There are several activities and Pokémon for you to catch during the massive Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global event. Alongside these activities are the various Field Research tasks you can earn by spinning PokéStops, and there will be a lot of them showing up throughout the day.

The Field Research tasks available for Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global work differently from the standard ones. They will swap out every hour rather than having a set series of exclusive ones throughout the event. They’re going to match the Habitat Rotation Pokémon appearing during the event, which means there are a lot of Field Research tasks and rewards. We’ll review them all and ensure you know which ones you want to focus on for the proper rewards.

Every Field Research tasks and reward for Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global

A group of Pokemon cardboard cutouts at Pokemon Go Fest Sendai.
Complete Field Research tasks for exclusive rewards during Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global. Photo via Niantic

The exclusive Field Research tasks for the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global event go live alongside everything else. They kick off on July 13 at 10am and end on July 14 at 6pm in your local timezone.

Every time a Habitat Rotation happens at the start of each hour during the event, specific Field Research tasks drop from PokéStops or Gym dials when you spin them after finishing any of the Legendary raids. Make sure you have room in your Task list to accept these Field Research tasks, as you may miss out on them if you don’t have room. Also, visit other PokéStops or Gym dials throughout the event. Unfortunately, you won’t get Field Research tasks from locations you’ve already visited that day.

Here’s the full list of potential Field Research tasks and the rewards you can earn for completing them during the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global celebration.

Field Research TaskField Research Reward
Catch five Flying-type PokémonPikachu wearing a sun crown encounter, 10 Poké Balls, five Razz Berries, or five Pinap Berries
Hatch three EggsEspeon wearing a day scarf encounter
Power up Flying-type Pokémon five timesDucklett encounter, 10 Poké Balls, five Razz Berries, or five Pinap Berries
Spin 10 Pokéstops or GymsDucklett, Dunsparce, Emolga, or Crabrawler encounter, 10 Poké Balls, five Razz Berries, or five Pinap Berries
Earn 1,000 StardustHeatmor, Jangmo-o, Durant, or Carbin encounter
Catch 10 PokémonA Dunsparce, Jangmo-o, Durant, or Carbin encounter
Catch five Grass-type PokémonSun Crown Pikachu encounter, 10 Poké Balls, five Razz berries, five Pinab Berries
Power up Grass-type Pokémon five timesA Dunsparce encounter, 10 Poké Balls, five Razz Berries, or five Pinap berries
Catch five Bug-type PokémonEmolga encounter, 10 Poké Balls, five Razz Berries, or five Pinap Berries
Power Up Bug-type Pokémon five timesEmolga encounter, 10 Poké Balls, five Razz Berries, or five Pinap Berries
Catch five Dark-type PokémonMoon Crown Pikachu encounter, 10 Poké Balls, five Razz Berries, or five Pinap Berries
Power up Dark-type Pokémon five timesCrabrawler encounter, 10 Poké Balls, five Razz berries, or five Pinap Berries
Hatch three eggsUmbreon wearing a moon scarf encounter, or Sun Scarf Espeon encounter
Catch 10 PokémonEmolga encounter

We’ll update this section as we learn more about them throughout the live event.

