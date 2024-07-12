All Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global Field Research tasks and rewards

There are several activities and Pokémon for you to catch during the massive Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global event. Alongside these activities are the various Field Research tasks you can earn by spinning PokéStops, and there will be a lot of them showing up throughout the day.

The Field Research tasks available for Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global work differently from the standard ones. They will swap out every hour rather than having a set series of exclusive ones throughout the event. They’re going to match the Habitat Rotation Pokémon appearing during the event, which means there are a lot of Field Research tasks and rewards. We’ll review them all and ensure you know which ones you want to focus on for the proper rewards.

Every Field Research tasks and reward for Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global

Complete Field Research tasks for exclusive rewards during Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global. Photo via Niantic

The exclusive Field Research tasks for the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global event go live alongside everything else. They kick off on July 13 at 10am and end on July 14 at 6pm in your local timezone.

Every time a Habitat Rotation happens at the start of each hour during the event, specific Field Research tasks drop from PokéStops or Gym dials when you spin them after finishing any of the Legendary raids. Make sure you have room in your Task list to accept these Field Research tasks, as you may miss out on them if you don’t have room. Also, visit other PokéStops or Gym dials throughout the event. Unfortunately, you won’t get Field Research tasks from locations you’ve already visited that day.

Here’s the full list of potential Field Research tasks and the rewards you can earn for completing them during the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global celebration.

Field Research Task Field Research Reward Catch five Flying-type Pokémon Pikachu wearing a sun crown encounter, 10 Poké Balls, five Razz Berries, or five Pinap Berries Hatch three Eggs Espeon wearing a day scarf encounter Power up Flying-type Pokémon five times Ducklett encounter, 10 Poké Balls, five Razz Berries, or five Pinap Berries Spin 10 Pokéstops or Gyms Ducklett, Dunsparce, Emolga, or Crabrawler encounter, 10 Poké Balls, five Razz Berries, or five Pinap Berries Earn 1,000 Stardust Heatmor, Jangmo-o, Durant, or Carbin encounter Catch 10 Pokémon A Dunsparce, Jangmo-o, Durant, or Carbin encounter Catch five Grass-type Pokémon Sun Crown Pikachu encounter, 10 Poké Balls, five Razz berries, five Pinab Berries Power up Grass-type Pokémon five times A Dunsparce encounter, 10 Poké Balls, five Razz Berries, or five Pinap berries Catch five Bug-type Pokémon Emolga encounter, 10 Poké Balls, five Razz Berries, or five Pinap Berries Power Up Bug-type Pokémon five times Emolga encounter, 10 Poké Balls, five Razz Berries, or five Pinap Berries Catch five Dark-type Pokémon Moon Crown Pikachu encounter, 10 Poké Balls, five Razz Berries, or five Pinap Berries Power up Dark-type Pokémon five times Crabrawler encounter, 10 Poké Balls, five Razz berries, or five Pinap Berries Hatch three eggs Umbreon wearing a moon scarf encounter, or Sun Scarf Espeon encounter Catch 10 Pokémon Emolga encounter

