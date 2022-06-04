How to catch Tropius and Torkoal during Pokémon Go Fest 2022

Pokémon Go players around the world are gathering online and in-person to catch Pokémon during Go Fest 2022, and some Pokémon are easier to find than others. Those who didn’t buy a ticket for the event are having an even harder time finding some of the rarer Pokémon.

Tropius and Torkoal are two Pokémon that don’t normally spawn outside of events like these, so players will want to get their hands on as many of them as they can to get as much candy as they can. Luckily for those who have a ticket, finding them should be fairly easy.

There is one fool-proof way for ticket holders to find Torkoal and Tropius. They can easily be found by completing the Special Research. Any of the branches will lead to an encounter with these two Pokémon, which takes the guesswork out of trying to figure out when they spawn in the overworld.

Aside from the Special Research, ticket holders will also be able to find Torkoal and Tropius by attracting them with Incense. Torkoal will be attracted to Incense during the Plains habitat, and Tropius will show up via Incense during the Rainforest habitat. Both habitats come around twice a day on both Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, so there are plenty of opportunities for ticket holders to get their hands on these rare Pokémon.

Unfortunately for those who don’t have a ticket, both of these methods won’t work, meaning that Torkoal and Tropius are uncatchable unless you purchase a ticket before the event ends. There are some rarer Pokémon that have a chance of spawning during the rotating habitats, but Torkoal and Tropius are not included in those rotations.