All Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Special Research difficulties, paths, tasks, and rewards

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 is expanding on content from previous events in several ways, while also bringing in new Pokémon and using old staples to give fans some content worth celebrating—and buying a ticket for.

Set to run from June 4 to 5 from 10am to 6pm on both days, players will have global challenges to complete, Special Research tasks to do, and plenty of fresh encounters rotating in and out as the habitat rotation returns again.

The Special Research is experimenting with some of that new content, adding two different styles of branching paths for players to choose from. One option deals with the area of focus for the Special Research story’s gameplay, while the other determines the difficulty of each research task a player will face along the way.

This new method of distinction allows players to further personalize their event experience choosing between Relaxed, Standard, and Master difficulty levels and a Catch, Explore, or Battle gameplay focus. Even with these decisions, pretty much every reward will be the same for all players, with the main changes being to the event-exclusive stickers and a few small items that could help complete tasks faster, depending on which gameplay focus you choose.

With all of those different options leading to different challenges, players will need to keep track of which path they want to run on. Here is everything you need to know about the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Special Research, including all of the tasks and rewards for each path.

All Special Research tasks and rewards for every Pokémon Go Fest 2022 path

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Special Research (Battling)

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 page one

Spin five PokéStops or Gyms 22 Poké Balls

Complete three Field Research tasks Two Razz Berries

Earn three Hearts with your Buddy Two Lucky Eggs



Total Rewards: 2,022 XP, Shaymin T-Shirt, and 22 Poké Balls

Branched Choices

Focus on Battling

Focus on Catching

Focus on Exploring

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 page two

TBA

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Special Research (Catching)

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 page one

Branched Choices

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 page two

TBA

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Special Research (Exploring)

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 page one

Branched Choices

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 page two