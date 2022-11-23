How to catch Lunala in Pokémon Go

The Astral Eclipse event brings Cosmic Pokémon to the center of Pokémon Go. That includes several species related to the sun, the moon, or dreams, like Clefairy and Munna. But most importantly, this is when Pokémon Sun and Moon mascots Solgaleo, the Sunne Pokémon, and Lunala, the Moone Pokémon, are making their debut in the mobile game.

Cosmog, a Legendary Psychic-type from Alola, has been the star of the Season of Light, which began in September. The first steps of A Cosmic Companion, a Special Research themed around the Nebula Pokémon, were released at the start of the season, with new events adding more parts to it later on. Solgaleo and Lunala are its two possible final evolutions.

If you’re looking to add Lunala to your collection, you might be wondering how to catch this Legendary Psychic/Ghost-type in Pokémon Go.

How to get Lunala in Pokémon Go

Unfortunately, though, you can’t actually catch Lunala in Pokémon Go. The only way to obtain it is by evolving a Cosmoem—a similar requirement to Cosmoem itself, who can only be obtained by evolving a Cosmog. For both of them, you also need to reach the ninth step of A Cosmic Companion to unlock these evolutions.

To evolve Cosmoem, the first requirement is to obtain 100 Cosmog Candy, which will be used up to achieve one of the Pokémon’s final evolutions. But to get Lunala specifically, Niantic implemented its own version of the main series requirements into Pokémon Go.

The main series games Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon have Solgaleo and Lunala, respectively, as their version-exclusive mascots, meaning Sun only allows you to obtain Solgaleo and Moon only allows you to obtain Lunala. In Pokémon Go, their dynamic is similar to the one between Eeveelutions Espeon and Umbreon, with one path if you evolve your Pokémon during the day and another path if you do it at night. So you need to click the Evolve button at night to evolve Cosmoem into Lunala.