How to catch Espeon wearing a day scarf in Pokémon Go

There are a handful of exclusive Pokémon you catch during the limited-time events in Pokémon Go. They appear for a brief period, with multiple ways to catch them. Espeon wearing a day scarf is spawning during Pokémon Go Fest 2024, but only at specific points.

For those who want to catch Espeon wearing a day scarf, there are several ways you can go about it. The Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global ticket is not required for this encounter; however, it is easier to find one for anyone with a ticket. Many of the encounters are boosted during the first day of the event.

Where to catch Espeon wearing a day scarf in Pokémon Go

Espeon wearing a day scarf spawns throughout the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 event. Image via Niantic

There are multiple ways to encounter Espeon wearing the day scarf during the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 event. During the first day, on July 13, Espeon will spawn during the Dawn Meadow and Shining Day habitat rotations. However, it won’t appear in the wild; it only appears if you activate an incense on your character, and you need to have a Go Fest 2024 ticket activated on your character.

Alternatively, Espeon will appear as a three-star raid encounter. If you’d rather face off against it in these raids, there’s a good chance you can find one while wandering and playing Pokémon Go. Like any raid in the mobile game, make sure you find the eggs with a three-star egg on top of them and hope for the best. It could be Umbreon wearing a night scarf instead, one of the other exclusives for the event.

There’s also a chance to complete a Field Research task for which Espeon wearing a day scarf can be rewarded. These only appear during the event, primarily during the Dawn Meadow and Shining Day habitat rotations.

On the second day of Pokémon Go Fest 2024, July 14, it becomes much more difficult to encounter Espeon. You can only find them as a three-star raid, which means roaming your local area to find them. When the event ends at 6pm in your local timezone, Espeon won’t be available, but you might be able to catch them in future events.

If you’re lucky, we can confirm that you might catch the Shiny version of Espeon wearing a day scarf. It might take several attempts for you to get one.

