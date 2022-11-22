How to breed Eggs fast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Get your breeding shoes on, it's about to go down.

Get all your gear ready, you’re about to hatch not only a plan but some Eggs too. The new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are here to make waves in the gaming world, and so far, it undeniably has.

Players can fill up their Pokédex to the absolute brim with truckloads of new Pokémon, with an amount that’d put Ash Ketchum’s collection to shame.

Prepare yourself to grind like never before, sleep is for the lazy, and the number of Eggs you’re about to breed would put farmers out of business.

These are not for eating, remember that.

You can’t make a Pokémon without breaking a few Eggs, and there’s an almost unlimited amount you can hatch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How do I breed Eggs fast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Screengrab via Nintendo

Old fellas, like this Dot Esports writer, used to breed Pokémon in “Daycare Centers.” Now you youngins have it easy as can be with the newest edition of Pokémon.

To breed an Egg, you’ll have to find a lovely spot in the sun and set up a picnic. Get yourself comfortable and leave two Pokemon in the same Egg group, therein lies the possibility of breeding. Then you play the waiting game.

The next way to breed your Pokémon is by making some sandwiches. Gather up your ingredients, which you can purchase from shops in Mesagoza, and start cooking. You will need certain ingredients to make the sandwiches, so don’t just buy random ingredients.

Your Egg Power will determine how fast the Pokémon Eggs are produced.

Here is a simple recipe you can use to speed up your breeding:

Peanut Butter

Butter

Banana

This will give you twice as much Egg Power. That means your breed-speed will increase in Scarlet and Violet. Don’t forget you can have multiple eggs at your picnic at once.