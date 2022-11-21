How to hatch eggs fast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has been in the making for quite some time, with the developers clearly putting in overtime to give fans the best game they possibly can. There’s a boatload of different features that will keep players entertained for hours on end, with new elements being sprinkled into an already well-established franchise.

If you haven’t got your hands on this iteration of the Pokémon saga, you can eagerly await new opponents to battle, Pokémon to catch and evolve, new terrain to traverse, and stylish graphics as the cherry on top.

Users can look forward to owning Pokémon as if they were their own pets. Not only can you catch them, but you can hatch them too.

Hacking eggs requires firstly, the egg. Get your hands on an egg, put it in your party and go for a walk. There are usually a certain amount of steps needed to hatch your little Poke baby.

This can take what feels like a millennium to complete, and I just want to battle already. Is there a quicker way?

How do you hatch eggs faster in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

By breeding Pokémon, players will get access to abilities unavailable to those who didn’t. Shiny hunting and Egg moves are among the different abilities unlocked from breeding Pokémon.

There’s an ability in Pokémon called Flame Body. This ability is key in shortening your time spent on hatching Pokemon. Some Pokémon have this ability, now you have to find the ones that do.

Here’s a list of all the Pokémon that have Flame Body:

Armarouge

Carkoal

Coalossal

Fletchinder

Larvesta

Talonflame

Volcarona

Or you could find a big old dirt patch and get running. Do some laps and it’ll be done as fast as you can move your feet in Scarlet and Violet.

There you have it, start a Pokémon family but make sure you look after them.