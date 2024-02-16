When using a powerful Pokémon in Pokémon Go, Dialga is easily the best you can find. Origin Forme Dialga is even stronger, and when using it, you need to consider some important choices regarding its moveset.

Unlike other Pokémon games, Pokémon Go only gives you a handful of moves you can use for any Pokémon. These moves can make or break them, depending on the Pokémon’s stats. Thankfully, Dialga is one of the best, and it only becomes stronger in its Origin Forme Dialga. This guide covers the best Origin Forme Dialga moveset in Pokémon Go.

Origin Forme Dialga best moveset in Pokémon Go

Origin Forme Dialga only appears in Pokémon Go for a limited time. Image via the Pokémon Company

If you already have a standard Diagla in Pokémon Go, the Origin Forme Dialga moveset should look the same. The best attacks to teach Origin Forme Dialga is the fast move Dragon Breath and the charged moves Roar of Time and Iron Head.

Origin Forme Dialga is a Steel and Dragon-type Pokémon. Because of this unique typing, it is only weak against Fighting and Ground-type moves, making it a complicated Pokémon to defeat in combat. It is resistant to Bug, Electric, Flying, Grass, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water-type attacks. Your opponent has limited options when taking it on, giving you a full range of choices when pairing it up on a team.

It’s an ideal Pokémon against other Dragon-types with Dragon Breath as its fast move. What makes these attacks even better is Roar of Time only requires 65 energy in a PvP battle, and Iron Head only needs 50. You should expect to use these attacks often against other Pokémon, especially against other players in the Pokémon Go Master League.

There are some minor changes between Origin Forme Dialga and the standard Dialga. The standard Dialga has a slightly higher attack stat, but it’s not by much. The difference is by four points, whereas the defense is considerably distinct. Origin Forme Dialga gets 20 extra points in the defense stat, making it a challenging Pokémon for opponents to overcome. If you thought the standard version of Dialga was trouble in the Master League, the Origin Forme Dialga is an even bigger problem.

Is Origin Forme Dialga good in Pokémon Go?

I can confirm that, like the standard Dialga, Origin Forme Dialga is easily one of the best Pokémon you can use in Pokémon Go. It has incredible stats and a great moveset, and its typing makes it challenging to counter. Unless you have a Pokémon with a Ground or Fighting-type move, don’t expect to do too much damage to it. Even if you have a Pokémon with these attacks in their moveset, it won’t be easy to take it down, especially in the Master League.

You can use Origin Forme Dialga in nearly any situation. It’s a Pokémon ready to battle in PvP, one you can use in five-star raids, and you can use it in almost any Team Rocket encounter. The only thing holding it back is that you shouldn’t expect to use it in Pokémon Go’s Great League, Ultra League, or any specialized cups. It’s not a huge deal, as many of these PvP arenas are specialized, and you should only expect to use them in the Master League.