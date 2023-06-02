How many people play Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go has been a name most people will recognize whether they play it or not since its release in 2016. The mobile game started out strong with fans playing it wherever you looked, survived the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic with the help of Remote Raid Passes, and now is working through a controversy regarding those same Remote Raid Passes.

With the franchise and game being so well-known around the world, you might be wondering how many people are playing Pokémon Go today.

How many players does Pokémon Go have?

Pokémon Go has had 76 million to 82 million monthly players since Jan. 2022, according to data from stat tracking page Activeplayer.io. May 2023, for example, saw around 80 million fans picking up the game. During that month in particular, tensions were high between Niantic and the players who rallied to start the ‘HearUsNiantic’ movement to let their voices and frustrations around the handheld game be heard by the devs.

But despite how consistent the numbers have been for monthly users, the maximum daily count saw a huge drop in Feb. 2023. Prior to February, the maximum number of daily users was averaging between eight and nine million. In February, that daily stat dropped to around five million and has stayed that way ever since.

February happened to be the month when fans were first alerted about the inevitable changes to Remote Raid Passes, so it’s no surprise we saw such a huge dip in the data. As Niantic continues to make big changes, good and bad, the number of users will likely keep shifting to reflect the community’s response to those changes.

Now fans are hoping, with more positive changes, those numbers go up again.

