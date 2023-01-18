How many friends can you have in Pokémon Go?

While Pokémon Go’s friends system may not seem like an important feature at first glance, it provides players with a plethora of daily items, helpful Raid and trade bonuses, and large amounts of experience when used efficiently.

Players are able to add friends using in-game friend codes, which are viewable through the friends tab, copied, and sent to others. Every player is also given a QR code of their friend code, which can be scanned via the scanner option in the “Add Friend” tab. Niantic has recently allowed players to add friends via their contacts or from Facebook, though it requires giving Pokémon Go access to those accounts to function.

Once a friend has been added to the friends list, players will be able to interact with them through trading, battling, or sending gifts. These gifts, which can only be sent to a player once per day, contain various items including Poké Balls and berries, and can be customized with in-game stickers and postcards based on the location where the gift was obtained.

Registered friends can also be invited to Raids anywhere in the world, though they can only join from afar if they have a Remote Raid Pass. Those who join Raids remotely will have the power of their Pokémon slightly reduced, though this method is efficient for obtaining region-exclusive Pokémon without having to travel.

What is the maximum number of friends you can have in Pokémon Go?

Following a major update to the friends system nearly two years ago, Pokémon Go players can have up to 400 friends registered to their list, all of whom can receive a gift each day. But players can only open up to 20 gifts from friends per day and will not be able to receive the contents of these gifts if their inventories are full.

There is currently no way to increase the friends list cap, nor is there any indication that the cap will be raised automatically at any point in the near future. While Niantic may step in and increase the friend limit without prior warning as it has before, it is unlikely that players will be able to add more than 400 friends to their list for some time.