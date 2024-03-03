Pokémon Go players praise Niantic for Best Friend Lucky Egg XP changes

One of Pokémon Go’s most fan-requested features arrived with the launch of Season of Wonder on March 1, and it has fans singing Niantic’s praises.

The change comes in how Lucky Eggs works when a player’s friendship level ranks up. For the longest time, using Lucky Eggs to double the amount of Friendship XP has been a great way to level up your account in Pokémon Go, but until the recent quality-of-life change, you would need to activate the Lucky Egg before the level-up screen appeared to get your double XP bonus.

Now, the game will give you the option to use a Lucky Egg before the XP is given, so players won’t miss out on potentially huge amounts of gains, and fans couldn’t be happier.

Reddit is being flooded with praise for Niantic making this change, screaming things like “THEY ACTUALLY DID IT!!!”, “OMG WHAT A QOL IMPROVEMENT, GG NIA” and more due to the sudden change, as it caught everyone, including myself, off guard.

Overall, the reception to the change has been positive and an unexpected welcome change to those trying to reach level 50. Equally, if you don’t own a Lucky Egg, it gives you the option to purchase one before the XP boost takes effect.

This is leading to players hoping for more quality-of-life changes in the future. While many hope this will be the beginning of small but drastic changes for some of Pokémon Go’s more niggling concerns and features, any change like this that aids the player experience is always a good step in the right direction.