How long is the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has received another content update with the addition of an epilogue to the DLC and we’re here to tell you exactly how long it will take to complete.

Following two pieces of DLC forming The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, the third and likely final drop of story content for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet brings everything to a close and offers a new mythical Pokémon to add to your collection.

If you spent hours working through the base game, The Teal Mask DLC, and The Indigo Disk DLC and are wondering how long it will take you to complete the epilogue, we’ve got all the details you need.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue length, explained

Here we go again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As expected, the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue is considerably shorter than both The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk DLC, which offered new areas to explore, new stories to complete, and a bunch of Pokémon to catch.

In comparison, the epilogue offers just a short story that reunites you with your friends from the Paldea region as you return to Kitikami, the location from The Teal Mask, and centers around the mysterious new Pokémon Pecharunt.

The most time-consuming aspect of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue is the number of dialogue scenes with the likes of Arven, Penny, Nemona, and Kieran. Aside from that, your time will be spent traveling around and battling your friends.

With everything taken into account, completion time for the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue lands at between one to two hours depending on how quickly you advance through the dialogue scenes and how long it takes you to complete battles.

The epilogue does unlock further features, however, providing additional Special Coaches you can invite to the League Club Room at Blueberry Academy to battle and trade with, the latter giving you Pokémon with an exclusive mark.