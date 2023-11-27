You can choose among several options of accessories to enhance your game experience on Pokémon GO. In addition to official products, such as the Pokémon Go Plus +, you can now order the Gotcha Stealth watch.

Which one is the most worth the buy? They both feature different strengths. They aim to simplify the lives of Pokémon Go players by completing activities without requiring them to open and keep the game active on the player’s phone. But they also include key differences, such as their shape and price. Which is better between the Gotcha Stealth and the Pokémon Go Plus +? Here are some elements to compare those accessories.

Gotcha Stealth vs Pokémon Go Plus +, which is better?

Gotcha Stealth is a smartwatch. Image via Gotcha Stealth

The Gotcha Stealth is a fan-made product. It’s a smart watch that features a few functions to play without opening your phone. It gives the time and date. The wristband can be customized.

Besides, buttons will allow users to set up how they want to catch Pokémon according to whether they’ve been recognized in the Pokédex, as well as set a timer for feeding Pokémon in Gyms and Buddies.

It’ll cost you $79.99 to preorder the Gotcha Stealth and $99.99 when it officially launches. At the time of writing, it’s out of stock. It’s still unclear when more will be made available, but you might be able to buy them second-hand.

The main drawback of the Gotcha Stealth is that it’s an unofficial product. The creator promised that Niantic explicitly authorized its use in Pokémon Go, but this hinges on the developers’ decisions. Players could lose access to it or be punished for using it if they change their policy at some point.

Pokémon Go Plus+ is a small accessory. Image via The Pokémon Company

On the other side, the Gotcha Stealth features more customization options in addition to being a watch. The Pokémon Go Plus + accessory can only be used as such, comparatively. But it’ll enhance the player’s experience on Pokémon Sleep, too. It tracks the user’s sleep when put down near the bed and can sing lullabies.

The Pokémon Go Plus + gadget can be used to catch Pokémon with the desired kind of Pokéballs and to spin PokéStops, similar to the watch. It’s an official product, so players are guaranteed to keep the access. The developer also regularly updates it to help players play with the game’s latest features or to fix bugs.

The Pokémon Go Plus + costs $59.99, so it’s cheaper than the Gotcha Stealth. But players will get less customizable options to play Pokémon Go, and they’ll lose the ability to use the accessory as a watch. The Pokémon Go Plus + is best if you play both Pokémon Go and Sleep, as its features are more focused on the latter. Otherwise, though, the Gotcha Stealth will be a better option —if you’re not afraid of Niantic’s policy changes in the future.