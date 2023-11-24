Pokémon Go is best played by walking, as you’ll come across plenty of activities like PokéStops, Gyms, and Pokémon spawns. But you’ll lose many advantages if it’s simply running in the background, which is why accessories can be very useful.

Gotcha Stealth is one of those. It’s a watch that can also enhance your Pokémon Go experience via Bluetooth, completing the game’s activities without requiring to get your phone out for hours. It can be preordered for $79.99, then will be on sale for $99.99 after launch. At the time of writing, all preorder units have been sold out, though Dot Esports expects stocks to be replenished in the future. With such a high price tag, you’d better be sure of what you will get out of the item. Here is what it can offer you for the price.

Is the Gotcha Stealth worth it for Pokémon Go?

Get the most out of your expeditions with the watch. Image via Gotcha Stealth

Gotcha Stealth is, above all, a watch. It gives the date and time, so it can be used as such. It also features interchangeable straps, so you can get the feel you want when wearing it on your arm.

That’s not the reason why you will buy this one, though. It includes several features to enhance Pokémon Go‘s experience, similar to the Pokémon Go Plus accessory. For $59.99, Niantic’s official accessory will grant you the ability to throw Pokéballs and spin Pokéstops without needing to do anything but walk.

This watch includes even more features. In addition to catching Pokémon and spinning PokéStops automatically, it grants you the ability to set a Buddy timer of 30 minutes so you can keep track of your interactions with them, as well as berry-healing into Gyms.

You can prioritize catching unknown Pokémon too. The watch will notify you when a Pokémon is in range and you’ll have to touch the screen to catch it. Using the touch screen, you can set how you want to catch Pokémon, timers, and see the battery level of your watch at any time. It also features a 200mAh battery that can be charged with wireless devices. It will charge completely in an hour, according to the official website. There are a lot of customization options on the watch, such as colors, vibration, and brightness intensity.

The Gotcha Stealth can be the perfect smartwatch for you if you plan on using it pretty much every time you go out and you don’t want to get your phone out. The triple functions of the watch, game accessory, and timer make it a valuable accessory.

The Gotcha Stealth is an unofficial product authorized to be used by Niantic, so players can play without the fear of being punished—unless the policy changes at some point.