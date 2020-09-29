Gigantamax Melmetal is coming to Pokémon Sword and Shield through HOME later this year

As part of the Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC update presentation for The Crown Tundra today, trainers also got a glance at some new features coming to Pokémon HOME.

Along with Pokémon Go integration finally being added, users will also be able to obtain Gigantamax Melmetal through HOME.

Fans have known about Gigantamax Melmetal since the release of Sword and Shield thanks to data miners, but it was never made available through Max Raid Battles or events. Now, a special Melmetal will be distributed to players using HOME via Mystery Gift.

It’s unclear if you’ll need a paid HOME subscription to access this Mystery Gift, but it’s unlikely based on previous distributions.

No details about when the special Melmetal gift will go live have been given yet. But the president of The Pokémon Company, Tsunekazu Ishihara, said updates will be shared in the near future and the Pokémon Go integration should be live before the end of 2020.