Pokémon Go and Pokémon HOME link finally coming later this year

You'll finally be able to send Pokémon over from Go.

Players can finally stop waiting for Pokémon HOME to get Pokémon Go integration. Full compatibility is coming for both later this year, The Pokémon Company announced today.

This means players will be able to transfer any Pokémon captured in Pokémon Go to Pokémon HOME and then again to Sword and Shield.

Any Pokémon transferred from Go won’t be eligible to go back to the mobile game, so you need to be careful with your selections when moving them over.

There will also be certain species that can’t be transferred from Go to HOME. And, if you want to transfer a Pokémon to Sword or Shield, that Pokémon will need to be available as part of the Pokédex in either the base game or Expansion Pass content.

As a bonus, Meltan is now transferable between Go and HOME. And players will receive a special Melmetal as a Mystery Gift in HOME that will be capable of Gigantimaxing.

There isn’t a set date yet for when these features will become available, but more updates on the compatibility between Go and HOME will be shared in the near future.