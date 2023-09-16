Former world champ Wolfe breaks down strongest new Pokémon from The Teal Mask

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s The Teal Mask DLC introduced us to a handful of brand new Pokémon, and 2016 World Champion Wolfe Glick sat down to discuss which ones look the most promising in battle.

In a Sept. 16 video, the Pokémon champ and popular content creator analyzed the new DLC ‘mons, including Sinistcha, Dipplin, Bloodmoon Ursaluna, the Loyal Three, and the adorable Legendary that stole everyone’s hearts, Ogerpon. As an expert in the competitive scene, Glick shared his thoughts on the best and worst of the new bunch based on their Abilities, moves, and stats.

The Pokémon that Glick found the most interesting was Ogerpon, who has four different forms depending on which mask it wears. These masks and forms come with different typing and Abilities, meaning there’s a lot of flexibility and options to work with when it comes to this Legendary Pokémon.

Ogerpon looks adorable without its mask. Image via Game Freak

Ogerpon also gets access to some really good moves like Ivy Cudgel, Horn Leech, Wood Hammer, and Follow Me. On top of this, its Terastallized form comes with an additional Ability that raises one of its stats based on its mask. Basically, there are a lot of creative things you can do with Ogerpon to make it fit your team.

Bloodmoon Ursaluna is terrifyingly strong. Image via Game Freak

Glick also had a lot of positive things to say about Bloodmoon Ursaluna and Sinistcha. Bloodmoon Ursaluna is the special attacking form of the standard Ursaluna that is already known to be incredibly strong. The scary bear not only gets an Ability that allows it to hit Ghost Pokémon with Normal-type attacks but also a 140 base power Normal-type attack called Blood Moon that will deal massive damage to most targets. Truly, no Pokémon is safe from Bloodmoon Ursaluna.

Don’t underestimate the matcha Pokémon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like Bloodmoon Ursaluna, Sinistcha is another Pokémon that benefits from a great signature Ability and move. The difference is that the matcha Pokémon makes for a better support ‘mon than an offensive threat. That’s because its Hospitality ability heals its allies when it switches into battle, and it has access to Rage Powder for redirection, Strength Sap to weaken physical attackers, and Matcha Gotcha to potentially burn targets. The latter two moves also happen to heal Sinistcha, so it can stay alive even longer to help the team.

This little apple is cute but not super strong. Image via The Pokemon Company

Unfortunately, the other new Pokémon from the DLC don’t sound as strong. According to Glick, Applin’s new evolution, Dipplin, “probably won’t be super good.” It has a unique signature Ability that lowers the opposing Pokémon’s evasiveness along with a useful attack for speed control, so there could be some niche strategies to try, but it definitely doesn’t stand out as much as the previously mentioned ‘mons.

The Loyal Three, aka The Lousy Three. Image via Game Freak

The same goes for the Loyal Three—Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. They all share the Toxic Chain ability that can badly poison their targets after an attack, which sounds incredibly annoying for their opponent to deal with. Still, Glick considered Okidogi to be below average, Munkidori to be disappointing, and Fezandipiti to be the best of the three, but still not amazing. This is another reason why they deserve to be called the Lousy Three later in the DLC’s story.

Of course, these are just early first impressions of the new Pokémon from The Teal Mask DLC, so it’s totally possible for any of these ‘mons to exceed expectations or underperform as the competitive meta continues to shift.

