Everything you need to know about the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event

It's almost time to celebrate and catch all of the original 150 Pokémon from Red and Green.

Niantic announced the full details of the ticketed version of the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event today. Trainers will be able to participate in an event full of beloved Pokémon, new features, bonuses, and a Special Research starting next week on Feb. 20.

First of all, players will have to choose between the Red or Green versions of the experience, each featuring version-exclusive Pokémon.

⭐ Themed Collection Challenges

🗓️ Full event schedule

✨ Shiny Ditto

🔬 Masterwork Research

And more!



Time to do some reading, Trainers! Learn more about what to expect during our upcoming Kanto-themed #PokemonGOTour event. https://t.co/6WYj7ZY6u3 pic.twitter.com/Lreh5iHtlj — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 9, 2021

All of the original 150 Pokémon from Kanto will be spawning in the wild, some with increased spawn encounters depending on the version you pick. They’ll be available as shiny Pokémon, too.

You’ll have a chance to catch new shiny Pokémon that weren’t available in the game before and also earn more Candy for catching Pokémon originally discovered in the region.

The 150 Kanto region Pokémon will appear in the wild, in raids, in encounters after completing research tasks, will be attracted by Incense, or can be obtained by evolution during the event.

The event-exclusive Special Research will reward trainers with a shiny Ditto. But after completing the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto Special Research, trainers will receive a second event-exclusive Special Research line called Masterwork Research to get shiny Mew.

The Masterwork Research can be completed over time after the event is over and contains tasks that include getting a Kanto Platinum Medal, catching 30 Pokémon of each type, spinning 151 unique Poké Stops, reaching level 40, walking 151 kilometers, and more, according to Serebii.

There will also be 10 Collection Challenges during the event available until 8pm local time on Feb. 28. The first five are based on the Pokémon Go features of the event, so Red or Green (catch and trade) depending on which version you chose, raid, evolution, and research. The other five are based on locations from Kanto: Pallet Town, Pewter City, Cerulean City, Fuchsia City, and the Pokémon League, which will all be featured in the spawning schedule.

Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto spawning schedule

The Pokémon that spawn change every hour for the first 10 hours of the event, with the last two hours of the event containing spawns for all Pokémon that already spawned.

Pallet Town : 9am to 10am local time

: 9am to 10am local time Pewter City : 10am to 11am local time

: 10am to 11am local time Cerulean City: 11am to 12am local time

11am to 12am local time Fuchsia City : 12pm to 1pm local time

: 12pm to 1pm local time Pokémon League : 1pm to 2pm local time

: 1pm to 2pm local time Pallet Town : 2pm to 3pm local time

: 2pm to 3pm local time Pewter City : 3pm to 4pm local time

: 3pm to 4pm local time Cerulean City : 4pm to 5pm local time

: 4pm to 5pm local time Fuchsia City : 5pm to 6pm local time

: 5pm to 6pm local time Pokémon League : 6pm to 7pm local time

: 6pm to 7pm local time All of the Pokémon: 7pm to 9pm local time

Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto nonticketed-experience features

The following features will be available to all trainers during the event, regardless of whether they purchase a ticket.

Some Pokémon originally discovered in Kanto will be appearing in the wild and in raids.

Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo will be returning to legendary raids.

All trainers will be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research.

Trade range will be increased to 40 kilometers.

Featured ticketed and nonticketed event-exclusive attacks

Articuno caught during the event will know Hurricane.

Zapdos caught during the event will know Thunder Shock.

Moltres caught during the event will know Sky Attack.

Mewtwo caught during the event will know Psystrike.

Tickets for Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto are available in the in-app shop now. If you purchase a Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto ticket by a certain date, you’ll also receive tickets for the Special Research stories for the January and February Community Day events.