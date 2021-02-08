Should you pick Red or Green version in the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event?

It really comes down to which shiny Pokémon you'd rather see.

Running as the conclusion to all of the region celebration events, Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto will have players trying to catch all of the original 150 original Pokémon in a 12-hour event on Feb. 20.

But before they try to catch ’em all, they actually need to make a decision on which version of the event they want to participate in.

Just like the original Pokémon games, players will choose between Red or Green versions, with each offering exclusive content that will make both paths distinct. The differences between versions include version-exclusive Pokémon, different spawn rates for certain Pokémon, and more.

Related: How to select Red or Green version for the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event

If you don’t already know which version you want to pick, here’s all of the content that will be exclusive to both the Red and Green ticket so you can select the best version for you.

Red Version

Exclusive Pokémon Incense spawns: Ekans, Oddish, Mankey, Growlithe, Scyther, and Electabuzz

Increased shiny odds Ekans, Nidoran♀, Oddish, Diglett, Mankey, Growlithe, Ponyta, Shellder, Drowzee, Krabby, Hitmonlee, Lickitung, Scyther, Electabuzz, Eevee, and Kabuto



Green Version

Exclusive Pokémon Incense spawns: Sandshrew, Vulpix, Meowth, Bellsprout, Magmar, and Pinsir

Increased shiny odds Sandshrew, Nidoran♂, Vulpix, Meowth, Psyduck, Bellsprout, Geodude, Exeggcute, Hitmonchan, Koffing, Tangela, Horsea, Magmar, Pinsir, Eevee, and Omanyte



Shiny odds for Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, and Dratini will be universally boosted for all players during the event.

Once you make a selection using the event ticket in your Item Bag, you can’t swap. Make sure you think about which version you want to play before you lock it in.