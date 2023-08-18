Everyone’s favorite Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid is back as Pokémon trainers prepare for Mewtwo

With the highly anticipated Mewtwo Tera Raid event beginning in two weeks, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players are preparing and training up their strongest Pokémon—and these three new five-star Tera Raids are here to make your life a little easier.

From today until Aug. 31, there will be five-star Blissey, Grimmsnarl, and Hatterene Tera Raids popping up in the Paldea region.

A Show of Supporters! The latest Tera Raid Battle event is live! 🍬🔷



🕐 Ends: 31 Aug @ 23:59 UTC



▶️ Blissey, Hatterene and Grimmsnarl in 5★ Raids

▶️ Extra Exp. Candy, items and Tera Shards!



By far, the best Tera Raids to grind are the Blissey ones as they reward you with plenty of Tera Shards and Exp. Candies; exactly what you’ll need to train up your Mewtwo counters. Knowing how tedious it is to gather 50 Tera Shards just to change a Pokémon’s Tera Type, you’ll definitely want to clear as many Blissey raids as you can.

The Hatterene and Grimmsnarl raids are worth doing, too. While they don’t give out as many Tera Shards, you’ll walk away with a lot of Exp. Candies to level up your team and vitamins to speed up the EV training process. If you’re lucky, you might also earn valuable items like Bottle Caps, Ability Capsules, mints, or TMs.

With these three Tera Raids, the idea is to gather up enough resources to power up the free Mew distributed via Mystery Gift for the Mewtwo raid.

The Aug. 8 Pokémon Presents previously hinted that bringing Mew to the Mewtwo raid would make “something special” happen, so you may want to consider focusing your efforts on making Mew as strong as possible.

And even if you’re someone who cares more about competitive VGC battling over the big Mewtwo event, now is still the perfect time to gather Tera Shards, Bottle Caps, Ability Capsules, and other resources.

You’re going to need these items to build your teams—especially now The Pokémon Company is being stricter about illegally obtained ‘mons at huge tournaments.

