Easiest way to beat Unrivaled Rillaboom Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s current Tera Raid event features Unrivaled Rillaboom with the Normal Tera Type. Like previous seven-star Tera Raids, Rillaboom won’t be easy to beat if you show up unprepared. Not only will you need a fully trained level 100 Pokémon, but you’ll also want to make sure you have a solid game plan to counter the ape.

So, what’s the best way to beat Unrivaled Rillaboom? If you’re eager to catch the monkey but don’t know where to start, here’s everything you need to know to make this seven-star Tera Raid look easy.

How to easily beat Unrivaled Rillaboom Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Compared to previous seven-star Tera Raid bosses like Delphox and Greninja, Rillaboom isn’t as tricky to deal with. Still, you need to find a way to hit it hard without taking too much damage in return if you want to win.

With the Normal Tera Type, Rillaboom is only weak to Fighting-type attacks, so start by looking for either a Fighting-type Pokémon like Annihilape or a Pokémon that can take advantage of the Fighting Tera Type.

If you choose to go with Annihilape, one of the best Pokémon for Tera Raids, defeating Rillaboom be fairly simple. Because of its Ghost typing, Annihilape is naturally immune to three of Rillaboom’s five attacks—Body Slam, Low Kick, and Boomburst. And while it’s weak to the Flying-type Acrobatics, Annihilape should have enough bulk to tank a few hits.

Related: What time does the Unrivaled Rillaboom Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

All you need to do is lower Rillaboom’s Defense with Screech a few times, maximize Annihilape’s Defense and Attack with six Bulk Ups, and then spam Drain Punch until you win.

If you don’t feel like using Annihilape, two great alternatives are Corviknight and Orthworm. Both resist four out of Rillaboom’s five attacks, so the only attack they need to worry about is Low Kick (which isn’t really an issue, either).

With their high Defense stats, Corviknight and Orthworm can both take advantage of the Iron Defense and Body Press strategy. They just need to set up three Iron Defenses and spam Body Press, which conveniently calculates damage based on the user’s Defense stat rather than their Attack stat. You should definitely give these two a Defense-boosting Nature (like Impish) along with the Fighting Tera Type and max out their Defense EVs to make Body Press as strong as possible. For HP recovery, Orthworm should hold the Shell Bell, while Corviknight can use Roost.

Whether you want to use Annihilape, Corviknight, Orthworm, or another Pokémon, following the simple strategy of setting up and spamming a Fighting-type attack should eventually win you the battle.

Related: Best Pokémon to counter Unrivaled Rillaboom Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

About the author