Easiest way to beat Unrivaled Delphox Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

This one is tough unless you have the right Pokémon.

The Unrivaled Delphox Tera Raid dens have begun appearing throughout the Paldea region for a limited time, and players are already out there challenging them. At first glance, this Tera Raid battle sounds exceptionally difficult, and not just because it’s a seven-star raid.

With Fairy as its Tera Type, Unrivaled Delphox will only have two defensive weaknesses—Steel and Poison. Both of those types happen to be weak to Delphox’s natural typing, Fire and Psychic, meaning it will have a way of hitting your Steel and Poison-type Pokémon for super-effective damage as you try to bring it down during the battle. Luckily, there’s a simple solution to this dilemma—but there’s also a catch.

How to beat Unrivaled Delphox Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The key to beating the Unrivaled Delphox Tera Raids is Heatran, the Fire/Steel-type Legendary Pokémon from Gen IV.

What makes Heatran so great is its typing and Flash Fire ability. As a dual Fire/Steel type, Heatran quad-resists Delphox’s Fairy attacks and resists Psychic attacks. Thanks to Flash Fire, it’s also completely immune to any Fire-type attacks. Altogether, Delphox can’t do much damage against Heatran.

When it comes to strategy, your best bet is to start by lowering Delphox’s Special Defense with Metal Sound. Once you’ve used it two or three times, Heatran can start attacking with Flash Cannon. Having the Steel Tera Type should give Heatran the boost it needs to power through the otherwise difficult raid battle.

The main downside of using Heatran is you need to transfer it over from another game via Pokémon HOME since it isn’t naturally found in Paldea. It can be obtained in Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, or Legends: Arceus, but you’ll have to be pretty deep into the story to encounter it.

If you’re unable to get your hands on a Heatran, this may be a good time to work with other players who do have the Legendary Fire/Steel-type Pokémon.

