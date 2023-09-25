Detective Pikachu could be returning to Pokémon Go soon

Detective Pikachu might be making a comeback in Pokémon Go, according to a potential teaser image shared today.

To tie in with the release of Detective Pikachu in 2019, Pokémon Go held a special event that included Field Research, Detective Pikachu photobombs, Raid Battles, and increased chances of Pokémon from the movie spawning. To encounter Detective Pikachu, trainers simply needed to snap in-game pictures to trigger a photobomb and earn the chance to catch the Pokémon.

The latest season of Pokémon Go, titled Adventures Abound, began on Sept. 1 and will run until Dec. 1. With that in mind, it can’t be a coincidence that the latest image shared by the game’s Twitter/X page has a direct link to Adventures Abound and seems to replicate the office of Harry Goodman, the deceased police detective from the movie.

It’s also suspicious that Adventures Abound has a mystery event literally labeled as “???” running from Oct. 5 to 9. We’re doing some detective work of our own as Detective Pikachu Returns—the Nintendo Switch exclusive sequel to 2016’s Detective Pikachu for the Nintendo 3DS—also releases on Oct. 6.

Other Pokémon Go events happening throughout October include “Out to Play,” “GO Battle Weekend,” Harvest Festival,” “Community Day,” “Incense Day,” “Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1,” and “Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2 + Team GO Rocket Takeover.”

Everything is starting to add up all of a sudden, so all these instances must be related, right? We don’t know the full details of what exactly a potential event may entail, but as all the important dates overlap, it seems like Detective Pikachu might be appearing once again. So don’t fret if you missed out on catching him all those years ago.

