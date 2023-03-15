Can you catch additional Decidueye in the Unrivaled Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Ever since Pokémon Scarlet and Violet came to the market, players have been enjoying numerous events that have come to the game, including Unrivaled Tera Raid events. This time around, players can battle a powerful Unrivaled Decidueye.

Unlike the limited-time event where players could catch an Unrivaled Pikachu, Decidueye, and other Pokémon that show up during these special Tera Raids, will eventually come back around. Charizard and Grenija are two other Pokémon that are scheduled to return at some point.

Decidueye’s Tera Raid event occurs during the last two weeks of March, from March 16 at 6pm CT until March 18 at 4:59pm CT and then again from March 23 to March 25 at the same times. Players will be able to try to defeat the Unrivaled Decidueye during the event period and might even be able to capture one of their own.

Can you catch more than one Decidueye in the Unrivaled Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

As with previous events and likely with most Tera Raids in the future, players can only catch one Unrivaled Decidueye per event. When Decidueye comes back into the rotation for a Tera Raid event, players will be able to catch an additional one. But for the March Tera Raids, players will only be able to catch one of them.

To catch an Unrivaled Decidueye, players will first need to find the Tera Raid, engage the Pokémon in battle, and then defeat it. After it’s defeated, players will have the opportunity to catch it. Tera Raids of this nature are difficult, so trainers will want to consider bringing a Fire or Steel-type Pokémon to counter it.

Once the Decidueye is caught, players will have to wait for the next event featuring the bird to come around, and only then will they have another shot at getting the Unrivaled version.