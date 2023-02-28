From Feb. 27 to Mar. 12, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to catch a new Paradox Pokémon, Walking Wake, as a part of a surprise Tera Raid Battle Event announced on Pokémon Day.

Since it was possible to breed Pokémon like Unrivaled Charizard from previous Tera Raid Battle Events, it’s only natural for players to wonder whether the same answer applies to their new Walking Wake.

After all, since it’s not possible to catch additional ones from the Tera Raid Battle Event itself, breeding would be a good alternative to add more, whether it’s to store them or trade them. But is it actually possible?

Can you breed Walking Wake in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Simply put, the answer is no—you cannot breed Walking Wake in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It won’t even work with Ditto, who has the unique ability of being compatible with most Pokémon, and there’s a reason why.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Paradox Pokémon cannot be bred, regardless of whether they were found in the wild or in a raid. It ties into their lore of being special Pokémon from the distant past and the far future. Since Walking Wake is a Paradox Pokémon, it falls in the same category and cannot be bred.

It’s not a new thing. Throughout the years, Legendaries, Mythicals, and Ultra Beasts have all been unbreedable, too. Direct encounters have always been the only way to acquire them—and that applies here, too.