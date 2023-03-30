Can Unrivaled Samurott be Shiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids?

Since the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there have been many special Tera Raid events for players to participate in. So far, we’ve seen the likes of Charizard, Greninja, Decideye, and other Starter Pokémon enter Paldea through these seven-star Tera Raids. The next big Tera Raid event will be all about Samurott, the Water starter of Unova.

Like the other Starter Pokémon from other regions, this will be Samurott’s official debut in Scarlet and Violet, meaning this is also the only current way to battle and catch it in Gen IX.

In addition, this Unrivaled Samurott will have the Mightiest Mark, a unique way to indicate it was caught from this limited-time Tera Raid. This Samurott is quite rare and something hardcore fans will definitely want to get their hands on.

And if it can be Shiny, that would make it even rarer.

Can you catch a Shiny Unrivaled Samurott in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids?

Unfortunately for Shiny hunters, Unrivaled Samurott will be Shiny-locked for the duration of this event. This means it will be impossible to encounter a Shiny one no matter how many times you try.

On the brighter side, it’s still very possible to obtain a Shiny Samurott after catching this Unrivaled one. By breeding the captured Samurott, you can hatch as many Oshawott as you want. These Pokémon will have the same Shiny odds as any other normal Pokémon. They won’t, however, inherit the Mightiest Mark from their parent.