Can Unrivaled Decidueye be Shiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids?

Unrivaled Decidueye has arrived in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as the next big Tera Raid event, giving players the chance to add the Alola starter to their rosters and teams or play with them online in battles against other trainers.

Should you be looking to take on the challenge, the thought passing everyone’s mind will always be the same. Can it be Shiny? Well, if you have taken part in previous Tera Raid events with Unrivaled Pokémon then you might already know that answer and if not, that is what we are here for.

In short, no, the raid will have a zero percent chance of getting a Shiny but that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to get a Shiny Decideye, and its previous evolutions like Rowlet, in-game.

How to get Shiny Rowlet and Decidueye in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The only way to get a Shiny Rowlet and Decidueye is through breeding. You won’t be able to get one in the raid itself as the Decidueye is Shiny-locked.

When you do beat and catch the owl, though, you will be able to breed a bunch of Rowlet eggs for a chance at getting a Shiny. You can do this via getting two Rowlets or Decidueyes of opposite genders together on a picnic table or by using a Ditto with the Decideue you caught.

You can increase the chances of hatching a Shiny Rowlet egg though by using a Ditto from another country. This method is known as the Masuda Method and slightly gives you better odds but not by much. At the end of the day, the chances of finding a Shiny owl are all down to luck and it could take you several minutes, several hours, or even several days to find one.