Can Torkoal be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Turtles are surprisingly common in Pokémon. The original Water-type starter, Squirtle, might be the first turtle to come to mind, but there’s a certain Fire-type tortoise that has made a name for itself in the Pokémon world—Torkoal.

Torkoal was an important part of Ash’s team as he traveled through Hoenn, and it’s been a popular pick for slow Trick Room teams in competitive VGC. It’s also, however, a nice Pokémon to have in Pokémon Go. And dedicated PoGo players might be wondering if it’s possible to catch the fire tortoise as a Shiny.

Is Shiny Torkoal in Pokémon Go?

Ever since Torkoal’s Pokémon Go debut back in 2018, its Shiny hasn’t been available in the app. But that’s about to change. With Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn happening Feb. 18 to 19 and Feb. 25 to 26, players will finally have the opportunity to get their hands on a Shiny Torkoal.

What does Shiny Torkoal look like?

Any Shiny Pokémon is a treat to encounter, and Shiny Torkoal will be a fun new addition to your Shiny collection. While a normal Torkoal has an orange body with a gray shell, a Shiny Torkoal is easily identified by its yellow body and red shell

How to get Shiny Torkoal in Pokémon Go

Along with fellow Hoenn Pokémon Tropius and Relicanth, Torkoal can be hatched from 10 km Eggs. You’ll need a little bit of luck to hatch a Shiny one, but there’s a paid option during the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Las Vegas event that may speed up the process while increasing the odds of finding eggs.

If you purchase a ticket and attend the event, you will have an increased chance of encountering Shinies. Ticket-holders also have the option to purchase the Egg-thusiast add-on for additional Hatch buffs, items, and an increased chance of finding 10 km Eggs at PokéStops and Gyms. This is perfect for Shiny Torkoals that might hatch from these 10 km Eggs.