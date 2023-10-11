Can Smoliv be Shiny in Pokémon GO?

Smoliv will be the next Paldean Pokémon to join Pokémon GO, so as a dedicated Pokémon hunter, you might be wondering if you can catch Smoliv and whether or not it has a Shiny variant.

Smoliv is a dual-type Grass/Normal Pokémon introduced in Generation IX and evolves into Dolliv and then Arboliva at level 25 and 35, respectively. But how would you go about getting a Shiny Smoliv in Pokémon GO?

How to catch Smoliv in Pokémon GO

Starting Oct. 12, the Harvest Festival event will introduce Smoliv, and trainers will be able to catch it in Pokémon GO until Oct. 17.

You will be able to find the Pokémon in wild encounters, and Smoliv will appear more frequently during the Harvest Festival and when a Mossy Lure Module is active at a PokéStop. It’s easy to check if a Smoliv is nearby by clicking the “Nearby” icon and looking out for Smoliv’s silhouette.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to go hunting for Smoliv, completing Harvest Festival-themed Field Research tasks will guarantee you an encounter with it.

Can Smoliv be shiny in Pokémon GO?

Unfortunately, it is not yet possible to get Shiny Smoliv in Pokémon GO as new Pokémon introduced rarely debut beside their Shiny variants. It’s more likely that Shiny Smoliv will debut in a Grass-themed event later down the line.

Pokémon GO is currently running its Ticket of Treats event, which began on Oct. 1, and will run until Oct. 31. For $5, you’ll be granted access to bonuses and a total of four ticket-exclusive Timed Research opportunities. Completing Research tasks will award players with Mossy Lures, Incubators, encounters with Super Size Pumpkaboos and Phantump, Rare Candies, and more.

