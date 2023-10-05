All Pokémon Go Detective Pikachu Returns Timed Research tasks and rewards

Get ready to do some detective work with a Pokémon Go twist.

To celebrate the launch of Detective Pikachu Returns on the Nintendo Switch, Pokémon Go is hosting an event by the same name that includes a number of interesting specimens and research tasks for you to investigate. You might even encounter a Shiny Detective Pikachu of your own while playing from Oct. 5 to 9.

For the duration, players can encounter a Pikachu wearing a detective hat for the first time since 2019, along with the new Slowpoke with a cowboy hat—which can also be Shiny—and other Pokémon you might encounter in the new Switch title.

Your Detective Pikachu can also be evolved into Raichu wearing a detective hat.

Since this is a detective-themed event, there is a new Collection Challenge to complete and plenty of new research tasks to solve. The main Timed Research even includes a branched path that does have a correct answer with better rewards, if you can sleuth it out.

If you plan on taking up the detective challenge, here are all of the research tasks, rewards, and other event bonuses you can expect to see during Pokémon Go’s Detective Pikachu Returns celebration.

All Detective Pikachu Returns: Pokémon of interest Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Detective Pikachu Returns Timed Research page one

Spin five PokéStops or Gyms Pikachu (Detective Hat) encounter

Complete three Field Research tasks Pikachu (Detective Hat) encounter

Complete six Field Research tasks Pikachu (Detective Hat) encounter

Explore 1km Pikachu (Detective Hat) encounter

Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy Pikachu (Detective Hat) encounter



Total Reward: 1,500 XP and 1,500 Stardust

Detective Pikachu Returns Branched Choice

Niantic loves its branched research choices but rarely do you see one that drastically changes the rewards you will get when picking a patch.

This time, you will be helping Professor Willow investigate a “Pokémon of interest” when given three options based on what he describes: Snivy, Sudowoodo, or Rowlet. Depending on your answer, you will be awarded 25 XP for an incorrect guess or an additional Pikachu (Detective Hat) encounter for getting it right.

You won’t know which answer was right until you complete your research task, however, unless you are confident in your detective skills or follow this guide closely.

Detective Pikachu Returns Timed Research page two (choose Snivy)

Spin a PokéStop or Gym 25 XP



Total Rward: 25 XP

Detective Pikachu Returns Timed Research page two (Choose Sudowoodo)

Spin a PokéStop or Gym Pikachu (Detective Hat) encounter



Total Rward: 25 XP

Sudowoodo is the correct choice based on Professor Willow’s description.

Detective Pikachu Returns Timed Research page two (Choose Rowlet)

Spin a PokéStop or Gym 25 XP



Total Rward: 25 XP

All Detective Pikachu Returns Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Catch a Grass-type Pokémon Sudowoodo encounter

Catch a Flying-type Pokémon Snivy encounter

Catch a Psychic-type Pokémon Rowlet encounter

Catch a Water-type Pokémon Rowlet encounter

Take a Snapshot of a wild Water-type Pokémon Snivy encounter

Catch a Pokémon with Weather Boost Sudowoodo encounter



How to complete the Detective Pikachu Returns Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

A single new Collection Challenge is also available and tied to the event-exclusive Field Research. This means you will need to complete Field Research tasks if you want a chance to complete it and get the bonus Stardust reward.

Catch a Sudowoodo

Catch a Snivy

Catch a Rowlet

Total Reward: 1,000 Stardust

All Detective Pikachu Returns event bonuses and encounters in Pokémon Go

Detective Pikachu Returns event bonuses

2× XP for spinning PokéStops

Detective Pikachu Returns event encounters

All Pokémon marked with an asterisk(*) can be encountered as a Shiny in the wild specifically.

Pikachu* (Detective Hat)

Growlithe*

Slowpoke* (Cowboy Hat)

Alolan Exeggutor*

Magikarp*

Xatu

Bellossom

Lotad*

Chimecho*

Bronzor*

Ducklett

Cutiefly

Falinks

There are no special raids or Eggs included in the Detective Pikachu Returns event, but you can always check the normal raid boss and Egg hatch rotations to see what you can expect to find while playing Pokémon Go.

