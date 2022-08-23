Can Scraggy be shiny in Pokémon GO?

Collecting shiny Pokémon can be a fun experience. For some, having a collection of uniquely colored Pokémon has become a fun and challenging task for the avid Pokémon GO player.

However, some Pokémon collectors can make the mission of obtaining every single Shiny Pokémon an arduous task that some wondering whether there are even shiny versions of that specific Pokémon in the game. And with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the much-anticipated ninth generation of Pokémon, on its way in November, some wonder if every Pokémon will get a shiny before then.

One of the Pokémon that has a lot of people questioning if it has a shiny counterpart in Pokémon GO is Unova’s Scraggy.

Is Shiny Scraggy in Pokémon GO?

Shiny Scraggy can be found in Pokémon GO, though, it is very rare to find out in the wild. Furthermore, even if you happen to find a shiny Scraggy, it will be very hard to figure out if you even have a shiny on your hands because of the very similar color palettes. Look out for a darker tone than the usual beige and yellow color scheme that most Scraggy’s rock out in the wild.

Regardless, finding a shiny Scraggy in the wild is indeed possible, for those wondering if Scraggy was one of the Pokémon without a shiny counterpart in the game.

Just keep your eyes glued to the screen because spotting a shiny version of Scraggy can be very difficult to spot at a first glance.

