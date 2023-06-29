Can Sandile, Krokorok, and Krookodile be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Sandile, Krokorok, and Krookodile made their Pokémon Go debut at the start of The Seasons Change: Part Two in Oct. 2020. The trio of Ground and Dark-type Pokémon have a distinct look I love. Sandile and Krokorok have light-brown bodies with black stripes and pink underbellies. Krookodile has a maroon-colored body with a black back and white stomach.

I’ve seen their Shiny forms in Pokémon Black and White, and I think they look even better. Shiny Sandile has a turquoise-colored belly, green skin, and black stripes. Shiny Krokorok has a brown body, grayish-blue belly, brown skin, and yellow stripes. Shiny Krookodile is the same except it has a white belly.

It’s one thing to have them in the Gen V titles, but is it possible to find them in Pokémon Go?

Can you find Shiny Sandile, Shiny Krokorok, and Shiny Krookodile in Pokémon Go?

Yes, it is possible to find a Shiny Sandile and evolve it into a Shiny Krokorok and Shiny Krookodile in Pokémon Go, but you’ll need a lot of luck. Sandile can be found in 12km Eggs, but it’s incredibly rare. Naturally, that means the odds of finding a Shiny Sandile are even slimmer.

If you do get lucky and find one as I did, it will retain its form and evolve into Shiny Krokorok and Shiny Krookodile. All you need to do is feed Sandile 25 Candies and feed Krokorok 100 Candies. It’s worth the trouble given how awesome they look.

Plus, my Shiny Krookodile has proven to be a powerful ally that has come in clutch to win battles for me many times.

I recommend using Snarl and Earthquake since it deals the most damage.

